V3 Capital Management, L.P. Buys Physicians Realty Trust, Chatham Lodging Trust, Washington REIT, Sells Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Retail Value Inc, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Physicians Realty Trust, Chatham Lodging Trust, Washington REIT, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, sells Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Retail Value Inc, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V3 Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, V3 Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $693 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 3,480,000 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14% JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 3,373,041 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 2,325,000 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,368,403 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - 3,835,060 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.02%

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Chatham Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.72 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,078,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Washington REIT. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 534,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 695,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 54.02%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 3,835,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc by 36.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 487,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $32.08.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Retail Value Inc. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $16.09.