Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP

Kingsport, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, First Horizon Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aldebaran Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 44,422 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,074 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 90,851 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.35% American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,222 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,717 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.04 and $219.33, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $85.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 386.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 62,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 405.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 33,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 227.48%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 62,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $398.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.