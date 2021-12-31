1492 Capital Management LLC Buys HighPeak Energy Inc, Perion Network, Adtran Inc, Sells Pilgrims Pride Corp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Upland Software Inc

- New Purchases: HPK, ADTN, TRMR, ARGO, DV, CRNC, FREE, CTOS, GPK, LITE, TCBX, GTLS, PING, EDIT, LPRO, DCGO, APEN, IYG, HBM,
- Added Positions: PERI, KLR, AVNT, MX, ROCG, GVA, ANIP, STRL, CRUS, OLED, PTEN, MGNI, VEU, LTHM, MXL, RNG, SM, MSFT, ACEL, SKX, SPIB, APPS, EEX, DKNG, PENN, PFF,
- Reduced Positions: TSC, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ABCB, SMTC, RSI, PAYC, POWW, TYME,
- Sold Out: PPC, UPLD, VSTO, VG, IBB, CDXS, ROCGU, PWFL, SAVE, BLMN, ARNC, KRBP, FTHM, KALU, CRSP, TZA, MIME, WPRT, YELL, KTOS, FLMN, CASI, BFRA,
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 119,995 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 111,688 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Livent Corp (LTHM) - 311,361 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
- Semtech Corp (SMTC) - 75,773 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56%
- Avient Corp (AVNT) - 88,736 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.05%
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HighPeak Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 303,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adtran Inc (ADTN)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 142,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 211,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 37,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 63,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 162,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Perion Network Ltd by 249.25%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 190,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 153.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 430,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avient Corp (AVNT)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avient Corp by 90.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 88,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 124.82%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 199,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (ROCG)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co by 78.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 414,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Granite Construction Inc (GVA)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Granite Construction Inc by 589.82%. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 36,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.Sold Out: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81.Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: Codexis Inc (CDXS)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $33.06.
