1492 Capital Management LLC Buys HighPeak Energy Inc, Perion Network, Adtran Inc, Sells Pilgrims Pride Corp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Upland Software Inc

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HighPeak Energy Inc, Perion Network, Adtran Inc, Tremor International, Kaleyra Inc, sells Pilgrims Pride Corp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Upland Software Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1492 Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, 1492 Capital Management LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 119,995 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 111,688 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% Livent Corp (LTHM) - 311,361 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Semtech Corp (SMTC) - 75,773 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56% Avient Corp (AVNT) - 88,736 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.05%

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HighPeak Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 303,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 142,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 211,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 37,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 63,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 162,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Perion Network Ltd by 249.25%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 190,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 153.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 430,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avient Corp by 90.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 88,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 124.82%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 199,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co by 78.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 414,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Granite Construction Inc by 589.82%. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 36,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $33.06.