Deccan Value Investors L.P. Buys ServiceNow Inc, Avalara Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Deccan Value Investors L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Avalara Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deccan Value Investors L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Deccan Value Investors L.P. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Deccan Value Investors L.P.
  1. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 4,404,554 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,074,674 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 120,749 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,150,535 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22%
  5. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 410,709 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $565.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 159,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 663,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.



