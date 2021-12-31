Deccan Value Investors L.P. Buys ServiceNow Inc, Avalara Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc

For the details of Deccan Value Investors L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deccan+value+investors+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Deccan Value Investors L.P.
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 4,404,554 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,074,674 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 120,749 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,150,535 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 410,709 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
Deccan Value Investors L.P. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $565.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 159,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Deccan Value Investors L.P. initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 663,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Deccan Value Investors L.P.. Also check out:
1. Deccan Value Investors L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Deccan Value Investors L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Deccan Value Investors L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Deccan Value Investors L.P. keeps buying