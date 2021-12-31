Deccan Value Investors L.P. Buys ServiceNow Inc, Avalara Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc

New Purchases: NOW, AVLR,

NOW, AVLR, Reduced Positions: CRM, CHTR, MSFT, GOOG, OTIS, TDG, FB, HLF, WWD,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, Avalara Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deccan Value Investors L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Deccan Value Investors L.P. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 4,404,554 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,074,674 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 120,749 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 1,150,535 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 410,709 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%

Deccan Value Investors L.P. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $565.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 159,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 663,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.