Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys General Electric Co, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Covanta Holding Corp

- New Purchases: GE, KRE, REGN, XOP, CTRA, IWS, TXN, STX, BK, ITW, KEYS, CAR, PSA, AMD, ETR, ANTM, AMBA, BHF, UBER, RBLX, AMT,
- Added Positions: MSFT, PLTR, BRK.B, AAPL, DD, ORCL, EFA, JNJ, DOCU, DOC, JPM, CX, FB, PEP, UNP, FDX, ADBE, GOOG, CRM, GOOGL, EWJ, KDP, INTC, ABT, CARR, MMM, CTVA, OTIS, XBI, PG, RTX, PENN, BTI, PYPL, IRL, RFI, MRK, STZ, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, NLY, CWI, FICO, SPGI, BBN, ABBV, T, ZBH, TRV, BP, IAU, VOD, XLB, PFE, NVO, VZ, NSC, WY, WMT, BFZ, DKNG, CBRE, BA, ARCB, CEE, JPC, WBA, EWT, FLGB, VB, OI, XOM, Y, AMGN, AINV, GOLD, CVS, BXMT, CSCO, OHI, FCX, LHX, IBM, JCI, TAP, IGR, COP, DOW, AEF, VVR,
- Sold Out: VTRS, TMO, CVA, PNQI,
These are the top 5 holdings of MERIDIAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,612 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 103,489 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,830 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,247 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
- SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 326,062 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio.
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $626.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 958 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 136.58%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 110.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 60,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 195.51%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 52,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $151.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio (PNQI)
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $207.94 and $254.12, with an estimated average price of $233.93.
