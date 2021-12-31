Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys General Electric Co, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Covanta Holding Corp

New Purchases: GE, KRE, REGN, XOP, CTRA, IWS, TXN, STX, BK, ITW, KEYS, CAR, PSA, AMD, ETR, ANTM, AMBA, BHF, UBER, RBLX, AMT,

Added Positions: MSFT, PLTR, BRK.B, AAPL, DD, ORCL, EFA, JNJ, DOCU, DOC, JPM, CX, FB, PEP, UNP, FDX, ADBE, GOOG, CRM, GOOGL, EWJ, KDP, INTC, ABT, CARR, MMM, CTVA, OTIS, XBI, PG, RTX, PENN, BTI, PYPL, IRL, RFI, MRK, STZ, XLE,

Reduced Positions: TSM, NLY, CWI, FICO, SPGI, BBN, ABBV, T, ZBH, TRV, BP, IAU, VOD, XLB, PFE, NVO, VZ, NSC, WY, WMT, BFZ, DKNG, CBRE, BA, ARCB, CEE, JPC, WBA, EWT, FLGB, VB, OI, XOM, Y, AMGN, AINV, GOLD, CVS, BXMT, CSCO, OHI, FCX, LHX, IBM, JCI, TAP, IGR, COP, DOW, AEF, VVR,

Sold Out: VTRS, TMO, CVA, PNQI,

San Leandro, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Electric Co, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, Fair Isaac Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owns 226 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,612 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 103,489 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,830 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,247 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23% SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) - 326,062 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $626.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 136.58%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 110.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 60,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 195.51%. The purchase prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 52,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $151.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The sale prices were between $207.94 and $254.12, with an estimated average price of $233.93.