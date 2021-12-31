Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. Buys Meta Platforms Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Angel Pond Holdings Corp, VanEck Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: KWEB, TDOC, QCOM, TSLA, SVFC, DKNG, NKTR, ALLO, JD, CUE, JYNT, PIII, XENE, CDXS, SEAS, BRPM, HYFM, BILI, CTRN, HOWL, XLO,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Qualcomm Inc, General Motors Co, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Angel Pond Holdings Corp, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Genius Sports, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Point Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 21.31% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 172,500 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 205,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 200,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 150,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $166.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $876.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp 3. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 76.04%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 23,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc by 459.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.57 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 293.44%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 79.06%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $108.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in USHG Acquisition Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in BM Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $10.04.