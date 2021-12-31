OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Azure Power Global, Canadian Pacific Railway, Stryker Corp, Sells Canadian National Railway Co, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Azure Power Global, Canadian Pacific Railway, Stryker Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Canadian National Railway Co, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BCE Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp. As of 2021Q4, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owns 400 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omers+administration+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 12,039,362 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,869,339 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 429,854 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,021,648 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,619,091 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Azure Power Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 9,333,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,936,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,252,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $152.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 297,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,147,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 119.45%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $251.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 616,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,487,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 819,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,636,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 691,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,153,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.