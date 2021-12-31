Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Azure Power Global, Canadian Pacific Railway, Stryker Corp, Sells Canadian National Railway Co, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Toronto, A6, based Investment company OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Azure Power Global, Canadian Pacific Railway, Stryker Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Canadian National Railway Co, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, BCE Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp. As of 2021Q4, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owns 400 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp
  1. Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 12,039,362 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,869,339 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 429,854 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
  4. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,021,648 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,619,091 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
New Purchase: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Azure Power Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 9,333,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,936,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,252,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $152.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 297,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,147,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 119.45%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $251.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 616,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,487,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 819,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,636,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 691,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,153,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.

Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.



