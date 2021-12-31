OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Azure Power Global, Canadian Pacific Railway, Stryker Corp, Sells Canadian National Railway Co, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

- New Purchases: AZRE, CP, KL, ETN, BXSL, PYPL, GTLB, PKI, SPAQ, SPAQ, SLCR, GMBT, TREB, ARTA, OCA, BTNB, CATY, BFAC.U, IVCBU, IVCPU, XPDBU, GLBL, GLBL, GFGDU, PORT.U, ACTD, ATEK.U, TGAAU, GGAAU, RJAC.U, MTVC.U, RRAC.U, LGVCU, STET.U, UTAAU, ZINGU, PACI.U, ENVI, ENVI, FTCV, MOTV, TPGY, EMLDU, EVE.U, FMAC, PPGH, CTRE, IVAN, ADER, PRLHU, SJR, BIOT, AHRNU, GSQD, NXU, IPVF, EJFA, GEEXU, MNTN.U, BIOSU, APCA.U, FOUN, APXIU, FRBNU, WEL.U, SCUA.U, HAIAU, RCACU, TRTL, NMMC, HTPA, DUNE, ARYD, CFFSU, RCLF, ATVC, HCNE, GSQB, ZT, RONI, JUGG, FTVI, TWCB, BRD.U, ALPA, SWAG, AHPA, WQGA, DCRD, SEDA.U, SVNAU, MCAAU, LFACU, LFACU, SUAC.U, BLEUU, ALORU, NFNT.U, CRECU,
- Added Positions: SYK, BSX, IFF, CMCSA, PPG, RY, USB, TMO, YUMC, TD, LIN, JPM, MA, HON, ATVI, LGV, DCRN, HCCC, ENNV, PACX, ARCC, GBDC, VPCB, GMII, MBAC, VZ, FTAA, ACAH, FRSG, OPA, GXO, VPCC, AURC, VELO, CFV, NSTB, LCAP, CPSR, ADSK, TWNT, HYAC, HYAC, NAAC, SCVX,
- Reduced Positions: CNI, BMO, CM, GOOGL, BCE, WM, TRP, ENB, V, ACN, CNQ, SHW, TU, BAM, MSFT, NVDA, SPY, NOW, AUS, ATC, AMZN, TJX, HCIC, PFDR, TLK, AMAT,
- Sold Out: APD, MDT, TEL, UNP, TECK, EW, MRAC, SWBK, GIG, HERA, HRC, HZAC, VIH, FVIV, REVH, BSN, SEAH, MOTN, HHLA, FORE, CVII, HIII, TSPQ, RTPY, KAHC, NGCA, UFS, TGNA, HUN, RDWR, RCI, VG, EVH, JWSM, KURI, FACT, DHBC, ISOS, PDOT, DCRC, MDP, MDP, OTEX, CAI, TROX, XLRN, CNDT, MSGE, YAC, STWO, XPOA, LOKB, SVFA, KVSA, POW, HLAH, NGAB, VOSO, ACTDU, SSAA, KVSB, TMAC, GHAC, SDAC, TWOA, BSKYU, ARTAU, FTEV, OHPA, AMPI, ANZU, ARRW, LOKM, TRCA, ACQR, FRW, AGGR, SBII, ESM, GTPA, CFFE, PLMI, FZT, ORIAU, ATHN, BYTS, SHQAU, SKYAU, OSI.U, TBSA, FMIV, LEGA, CRZN, DISA, TRONU, ISAA, DNAD, DNAC, EOCW.U, THCPU, ALCC, ACRO.U, KCGI.U, CHPM, MIR, BOWX, SV, ATVCU, ENFA, ALPAU, THMA, HCNEU, ATMR, IACB, TWCBU, GSQB.U, RONI.U, ZTAQU, JUGGU, FTVIU, DCRDU, TRTL.U, SWAGU, AHPAU, AHPAU, WQGA.U,
- Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 12,039,362 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,869,339 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 429,854 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,021,648 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,619,091 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Azure Power Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 9,333,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,936,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,252,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $152.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 297,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,147,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 119.45%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $251.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 616,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,487,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $135.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 819,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,636,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 691,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,153,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.
