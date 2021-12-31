Twin Securities, Inc. Buys Xilinx Inc, , IHS Markit, Sells , Analog Devices Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

New Purchases: ATH, CERN,

ATH, CERN, Added Positions: XLNX, INFO, NUAN, VNE,

XLNX, INFO, NUAN, VNE, Reduced Positions: WTW,

WTW, Sold Out: KSU, ADI, STMP, HRC, CONE, FIVN, AVAN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xilinx Inc, , IHS Markit, Cerner Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, sells , Analog Devices Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Twin Securities, Inc. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 394,426 shares, 44.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.10% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 139,200 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. (ATH) - 221,029 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. New Position IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 125,322 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 735.48% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 284,573 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 417.41%

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 221,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 152,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 220.10%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.85%. The holding were 394,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 735.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 125,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 417.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 284,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 174.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 130,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.