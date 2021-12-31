Soroban Capital Partners LP Buys Teck Resources, Visa Inc, Alcoa Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Planet Fitness Inc

- New Purchases: TECK, AA, MOS, EQT, CF, X, CVE, WLK, SU, CNQ, VALE, RIVN, NTR, KIND, TPBA, HUGS,
- Added Positions: V,
- Reduced Positions: FB, LOW, UNP, PLNT, NFLX, ADI, MA, FIS,
- Sold Out: TWTR, NSTB, ML, RKLB, BKI, KVSB, LICY, TPBAU,
For the details of Soroban Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soroban+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Soroban Capital Partners LP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,549,087 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio.
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 39,361,061 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 4,670,667 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.54%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 3,828,550 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 242,755 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 11,054,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 3,799,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 4,395,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EQT Corp (EQT)
Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 7,238,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,176,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)
Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 6,139,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Soroban Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 148.31%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 2,215,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)
Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: MoneyLion Inc (ML)
Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in MoneyLion Inc. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06.Sold Out: Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)
Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (KVSB)
Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of Soroban Capital Partners LP. Also check out:
1. Soroban Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Soroban Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Soroban Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Soroban Capital Partners LP keeps buying