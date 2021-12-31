Soroban Capital Partners LP Buys Teck Resources, Visa Inc, Alcoa Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Planet Fitness Inc

New Purchases: TECK, AA, MOS, EQT, CF, X, CVE, WLK, SU, CNQ, VALE, RIVN, NTR, KIND, TPBA, HUGS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teck Resources, Visa Inc, Alcoa Corp, The Mosaic Co, EQT Corp, sells Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Northern Star Investment Corp II, MoneyLion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soroban Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Soroban Capital Partners LP owns 52 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,549,087 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. CSX Corp (CSX) - 39,361,061 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 4,670,667 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.54% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 3,828,550 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 242,755 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 11,054,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 3,799,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 4,395,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 7,238,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,176,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LP initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 6,139,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 148.31%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 2,215,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in MoneyLion Inc. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06.

Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74.

Soroban Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.