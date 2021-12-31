Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

2 hours ago
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Colfax Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC
  1. Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 420,393 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,100 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
  3. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 546,409 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 92,497 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) - 230,275 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03%
New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 132,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 32,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.79 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $26.58.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

Sold Out: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.

Sold Out: Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exterran Corp. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $3.93.



