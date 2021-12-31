Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

- New Purchases: TMX, VMW,
- Added Positions: FB, SNPS,
- Reduced Positions: CF, TPX, BECN, CFX, FOX, KMI, LL, AROC,
- Sold Out: SBGI, GOLD, GDXJ, EXTN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 420,393 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,100 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 546,409 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio.
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 92,497 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
- Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) - 230,275 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03%
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 132,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 32,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.79 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $26.58.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.Sold Out: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.Sold Out: Exterran Corp (EXTN)
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exterran Corp. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $3.93.
