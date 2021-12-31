S Squared Technology, LLC Buys Chegg Inc, Universal Display Corp, Magnite Inc, Sells EverQuote Inc, Ambarella Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc

New Purchases: CHGG, ONTF, TRMR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chegg Inc, Universal Display Corp, Magnite Inc, Allegro Microsystems Inc, Telos Corp, sells EverQuote Inc, Ambarella Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc, GreenBox POS, QuinStreet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S Squared Technology, LLC. As of 2021Q4, S Squared Technology, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 195,357 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 121,304 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.29% Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) - 371,546 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 228,785 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 163,946 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 138,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $139.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 73.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 379,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 282,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 53.16%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 208,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in GreenBox POS. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $6.29.

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in QuinStreet Inc. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $16.57.

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.