S Squared Technology, LLC Buys Chegg Inc, Universal Display Corp, Magnite Inc, Sells EverQuote Inc, Ambarella Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc

2 hours ago
New York, NY, based Investment company S Squared Technology, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Chegg Inc, Universal Display Corp, Magnite Inc, Allegro Microsystems Inc, Telos Corp, sells EverQuote Inc, Ambarella Inc, Axcelis Technologies Inc, GreenBox POS, QuinStreet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S Squared Technology, LLC. As of 2021Q4, S Squared Technology, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of S Squared Technology, LLC
  1. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 195,357 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 121,304 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.29%
  3. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) - 371,546 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  4. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 228,785 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  5. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) - 163,946 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 138,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)

S Squared Technology, LLC initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $139.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 73.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 379,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 282,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)

S Squared Technology, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 53.16%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 208,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: GreenBox POS (GBOX)

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in GreenBox POS. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $6.29.

Sold Out: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in QuinStreet Inc. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $16.57.

Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

S Squared Technology, LLC sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.



