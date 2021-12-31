Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Friess Associates Llc Buys Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, ArcBest Corp, Cavco Industries Inc, Sells Sonic Automotive Inc, Kirkland's Inc, GrowGeneration Corp

2 hours ago
Jackson Hole, WY, based Investment company Friess Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, ArcBest Corp, Cavco Industries Inc, EnPro Industries Inc, Aehr Test Systems, sells Sonic Automotive Inc, Kirkland's Inc, GrowGeneration Corp, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Aspira Womens Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Friess Associates Llc. As of 2021Q4, Friess Associates Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FRIESS ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) - 228,166 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.33%
  2. Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) - 313,786 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.39%
  3. Identiv Inc (INVE) - 264,731 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 52,992 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.83%
  5. CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 105,044 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
New Purchase: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

Friess Associates Llc initiated holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 100,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)

Friess Associates Llc initiated holding in Cavco Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.14 and $325.08, with an estimated average price of $279.88. The stock is now traded at around $289.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EnPro Industries Inc (NPO)

Friess Associates Llc initiated holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $112.36, with an estimated average price of $100.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 40,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Friess Associates Llc initiated holding in Aehr Test Systems. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 177,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Friess Associates Llc initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 157,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Friess Associates Llc initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $55.83, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 71,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Friess Associates Llc added to a holding in ArcBest Corp by 961.12%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 45,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Friess Associates Llc added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 116.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 60,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Friess Associates Llc added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 63.39%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $37.09, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 313,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA)

Friess Associates Llc added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 127.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 97,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Titan Machinery Inc (TITN)

Friess Associates Llc added to a holding in Titan Machinery Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 228,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Friess Associates Llc added to a holding in NV5 Global Inc by 84.28%. The purchase prices were between $98.48 and $138.12, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 36,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Friess Associates Llc sold out a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $44 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Sold Out: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)

Friess Associates Llc sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $20.6.

Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Friess Associates Llc sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $18.98.

Sold Out: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Friess Associates Llc sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Sold Out: Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH)

Friess Associates Llc sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $1.63 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.5.

Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Friess Associates Llc sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11.



