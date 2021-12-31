SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Owl Rock Capital Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

New Purchases: USMV, FNCH,

USMV, FNCH, Added Positions: VTV, SRLN, BRMK, AAPL, ANGL, VTI, VEA, SPYG, AMZN, SPY, FB, EEM, ESGV, VSGX, IVW, VOO,

VTV, SRLN, BRMK, AAPL, ANGL, VTI, VEA, SPYG, AMZN, SPY, FB, EEM, ESGV, VSGX, IVW, VOO, Reduced Positions: IEI, IWV, VTEB, SCHB, VWO, ORCC, SCHF, ACWI, IVLU, EFV, VGT, MSFT, GLD, GOOGL, IEF, AGG, SHYG,

IEI, IWV, VTEB, SCHB, VWO, ORCC, SCHF, ACWI, IVLU, EFV, VGT, MSFT, GLD, GOOGL, IEF, AGG, SHYG, Sold Out: VTIP, GOVT, VGIT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, Apple Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Owl Rock Capital Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCS Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, SCS Capital Management LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scs+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 2,384,048 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,323,335 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 10,075,980 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,749,630 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.10% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 3,273,212 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.95 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,749,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,167,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $8.99 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,035,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 367,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 756,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 143,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5.