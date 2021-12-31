SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Owl Rock Capital Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

- New Purchases: USMV, FNCH,
- Added Positions: VTV, SRLN, BRMK, AAPL, ANGL, VTI, VEA, SPYG, AMZN, SPY, FB, EEM, ESGV, VSGX, IVW, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: IEI, IWV, VTEB, SCHB, VWO, ORCC, SCHF, ACWI, IVLU, EFV, VGT, MSFT, GLD, GOOGL, IEF, AGG, SHYG,
- Sold Out: VTIP, GOVT, VGIT,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCS Capital Management LLC
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 2,384,048 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,323,335 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 10,075,980 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,749,630 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.10%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 3,273,212 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Finch Therapeutics Group Inc (FNCH)
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.95 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,749,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,167,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 39.23%. The purchase prices were between $8.99 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $8.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,035,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 367,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 756,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 143,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5.
