Route One Investment Company, L.P. Buys Oak Street Health Inc, VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty Global PLC

- New Purchases: VMGAU,
- Added Positions: SHOP, GWRE, OSH, NYT, HLF,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, CRM, UNH, FB,
- Sold Out: LBTYA, BABA,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,700,000 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio.
- Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 7,000,573 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 4,748,293 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.72%
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 9,112,732 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 676,850 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%
Route One Investment Company, L.P. initiated holding in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.041400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Route One Investment Company, L.P. added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,968,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Route One Investment Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $28.43.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Route One Investment Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
