Route One Investment Company, L.P. Buys Oak Street Health Inc, VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty Global PLC

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oak Street Health Inc, VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Route One Investment Company, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Route One Investment Company, L.P. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,700,000 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 7,000,573 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 4,748,293 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.72% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 9,112,732 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 676,850 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%

Route One Investment Company, L.P. initiated holding in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.041400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,968,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.