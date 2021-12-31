Martin Currie Ltd Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

New Purchases: TDCX,

TDCX, Added Positions: EPAM, INDA, HDB, IBN, TSM, JD, SE, FTCH, RACE, BAP, IEMG, ADSK, MTD, CSAN, TLK,

EPAM, INDA, HDB, IBN, TSM, JD, SE, FTCH, RACE, BAP, IEMG, ADSK, MTD, CSAN, TLK, Reduced Positions: MA, RMD, MSFT, NVDA, MASI, BABA, ANSS, ADBE, VEEV, ILMN, EL, AMZN, ECL, NKE, ZTS,

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, TDCX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Currie Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Martin Currie Ltd owns 35 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARTIN CURRIE LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+currie+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,648,901 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 443,401 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.49% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 755,736 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% Linde PLC (LIN) - 525,838 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Masimo Corp (MASI) - 599,422 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%

Martin Currie Ltd initiated holding in TDCX Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,454,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,990,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,884,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 424.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 155,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.