Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Martin Currie Ltd Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Martin Currie Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, TDCX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Currie Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Martin Currie Ltd owns 35 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARTIN CURRIE LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+currie+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARTIN CURRIE LTD
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,648,901 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
  2. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 443,401 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.49%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 755,736 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
  4. Linde PLC (LIN) - 525,838 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Masimo Corp (MASI) - 599,422 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
New Purchase: TDCX Inc (TDCX)

Martin Currie Ltd initiated holding in TDCX Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,454,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,990,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,884,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 424.27%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 155,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARTIN CURRIE LTD. Also check out:

1. MARTIN CURRIE LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARTIN CURRIE LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARTIN CURRIE LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARTIN CURRIE LTD keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus