Light Street Capital Management, Llc Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Zendesk Inc, Expensify Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Lyft Inc

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Zendesk Inc, Expensify Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Lyft Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Light Street Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Light Street Capital Management, Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 1,243,981 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.29% Sea Ltd (SE) - 505,597 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% Confluent Inc (CFLT) - 1,039,061 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.83% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 300,840 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.58% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 56,630 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1021.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 56,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Expensify Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 1,564,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $162.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 283,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 557,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $144.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 171,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in DocGo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,597,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 136.29%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 1,243,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ForgeRock Inc by 435.62%. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $28.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,226,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc by 72.88%. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,931,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $200.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 300,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,014,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Elastic NV by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $83.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 537,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Light Street Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49.