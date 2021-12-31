Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC Buys Merck Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: LMT, GPN, MDLZ, GIS, AMP, ES, K, KMB, CBRE, PAG, CHRW, FMC, BAH, VST, IWN, FSLR, APA, OVV, FHN, CPRI, RNR, TSM, TPR, BWA, REZI, SR, STIM, TMHC, CC, VIRT, PFSI, TLK, AMKR, GES, AIG, PBYI, APAM, NMIH, MC, TBPH, CDEV, AEO, ACA, KTB, EBC, CIVI, CIVI, ALBO, MEIP, KLIC, NOV, CVBF, NWE, GNW, SJI, URBN, GEF, ONEW, DOUG, ERUS, PLCE, IPI, CFFN, AMTB, AXL, JHG, MOV, VRS, NHC, ALE, SAFT, SCVL, BKD, CUBI, BXC,

MRK, FB, ABBV, D, NEM, ZBH, TER, TMUS, BMY, PHM, EIX, CSCO, DLTR, UGI, JNJ, DGX, NYCB, CAG, EXPD, PRPL, T, DE, DD, GSK, STLD, SNX, TPX, UPS, WTW, MO, AXP, SAN, FDX, MHK, NUE, IWD, CACC, DVA, NOC, TXT, TOL, FREE, DOX, AN, ANIP, CACI, CI, COP, EME, HOLX, UHS, BABA, CB, ATRS, CADE, CADE, C, DKS, FSP, GILD, KR, PH, THO, WMT, AER, DFS, TWO, BLBD, SPWH, COLL, PETQ, ADS, LNT, AMWD, IVZ, ARW, TFC, BCH, GOLD, CPE, CNQ, KMX, CNC, ETR, FNF, BANC, RHP, LHX, IBM, KNX, KSS, NXST, NI, OKE, PRU, SSB, TCBI, INVA, EVRG, ALGT, JAZZ, AGI, BTTR, FAF, ESNT, BY, TIG, GOED, ASLE, ALK, BK, CNOB, CMA, DISH, PFC, HIG, HSIC, MET, NRG, ORI, OFG, PFG, SCHL, ZUMZ, L, EIG, HII, ALSN, PLNT, ASIX, BJ, IWS, Reduced Positions: GM, MU, CFG, WFC, LYB, HAE, HUN, PFE, AZN, CVX, DHI, MGA, INGR, CTVA, JNPR, UMPQ, BAC, FBC, ORCL, REGN, SCI, KMI, EOG, JPM, SIG, CMCSA, DAR, XOM, EQC, TAP, TITN, MMM, ASYS, FBP, GS, LOW, PPL, RBCAA, TGT, ANTM, WGO, PM, AA, ALL, ADM, BP, ITUB, BIIB, COF, CCK, EXC, PACW, FE, F, GD, HPQ, LPX, MCK, ORLY, OMC, PNC, PGR, STL, PEG, SO, TRV, TROW, TSN, USB, VLY, WBA, WMB, EBAY, IRBT, HCA, KHC, AAP, AFL, Y, UHAL, AFG, ABC, WTRG, ACGL, AIZ, AZO, BIO, BDSI, BC, BG, CE, CPF, CINF, COHU, CBSH, CPSI, CLB, CFR, DOV, DRQ, EWBC, EMN, RE, FITB, FBIZ, FONR, GPC, HA, MLKN, HBNC, PWFL, IP, IPG, SJM, JBL, JLL, KEY, LKQ, LH, LAWS, LEN, JEF, LNC, MTB, MTW, MKL, MAS, MS, NVR, EPM, NTRS, OSBC, ZEUS, OSK, PKG, PKBK, PVH, BPOP, POWL, PWR, RJF, RF, RGS, RS, FRBK, RIGL, RVSB, SEIC, SEE, SKX, SNA, SMP, NLOK, GL, URI, USAP, VLO, CMPR, WRB, WAB, WAL, WNEB, WHR, WSM, ZION, HAYN, OC, CPRX, ACM, G, PZN, FFNW, INBK, NOG, GPRK, TBNK, LEA, AVEO, ST, ZGNX, MOS, HMST, FBHS, BERY, HY, VOYA, OMF, ALLY, ITCI, CARA, SCYX, HRTG, SYF, CHRS, FNWB, MCFT, HPE, ACBI, TCMD, HONE, ICHR, MGY, PDLB, WHD, EOLS, RDVT, EQH, YMAB, FOXA, AMCR, PBFS, AMYT, VRM, APR,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, AbbVie Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, sells Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc, The Home Depot Inc, General Motors Co, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC owns 693 stocks with a total value of $13.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2,539,003 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,690,770 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 8,943,815 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 3,109,217 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,271,496 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30%

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $388.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 358,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 347,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 491,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 470,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 91,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 250,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5512.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,998,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 31.94%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,511,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 127.42%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 267,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 360.61%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 798,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 42.17%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,113,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 135.09%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 396,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42.

Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.