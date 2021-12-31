Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G Buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: DFAS, CDC, GL, MRTX, BAH, PFF, WIRE, MXL, IRT, WSC, RHRX, BILL, CMC, SGEN, WRB, ENPH, DIAL, RHTX, EXAS, MGM, MRO, RCI, IVT, FEX, FIXD, HYS, LDUR, MCHI, MINT, QDEF, RHS, ABB, ALB, AB, NLY, BCE, OPCH, CBRL, CIEN, CUTR, CYTK, DIN, KOSS, LAZ, MSTR, INSG, SAVA, PDS, RDWR, RNST, ONTO, SSRM, THC, UMC, WTI, WYNN, EBAY, INPX, ADX, FAX, DMF, AFB, GUT, BBL, VMW, GTTNQ, AGNC, XXII, SIX, HRZN, GEVO, NMFC, VISL, MTDR, CONE, KODK, LNTH, TCMD, CVNA, REZI, XM, CHWY, AMCR, ASO, VLDR, LEV, MP, DM, PSFE, COIN, CFVI, HTZ, LCID, RKLY, AKA, TOST, OLPX, DWAC, TSVT, KD, RIVN, AUR, IOT, ACWV, ARKX, BITO, BLV, DBC, DBEM, DEED, FNDC, FTXR, FXH, FXL, GLTR, GUNR, JKK, KBE, PTBD, SMH, SOXX, UMI, VCR, WFHY,
- Added Positions: VUG, DGRO, PG, VOE, MUB, VOT, VBK, SLYV, VEA, KO, SHW, SPYV, GOOGL, DFAE, JNJ, AOM, NVS, UNF, DIS, BRK.A, GOOG, KHC, ELAN, VOO, ASML, ABT, AMD, CVX, COST, GILD, IBM, ORCL, AVTR, LESL, CIBR, MDYV, RDVY, VHT, VO, ATVI, ADBE, BAX, COP, LUV, USB, WMT, MA, V, ABBV, ASND, BNDX, GLDM, IJH, IJR, SCHE, SCHH, SCHP, SCZ, SDVY, SLV, VCIT, VNQI, ALL, AFG, AZO, BIO, BA, CP, XRAY, XOM, FDX, GS, HUM, ILMN, SJM, JPM, LMT, MCD, NBIX, PH, PFE, RSG, CRM, SWK, TMO, MTN, HBI, TMUS, IRWD, ST, TSLA, ZNGA, DOOO, CTLT, AVLR, ALC, PAYA, ABNB, BNDW, FBND, IOO, MDY, RPG, RSP, SCHZ, SHM, SHY, TIP, VB, VWOB, T, AEHR, MO, AMAT, ABR, ARCC, TFC, BLL, BBD, GOLD, BMY, CM, CNQ, CCL, CNP, LUMN, CHD, CL, STZ, DOV, ERIC, FITB, F, FCX, GRMN, GSK, HSBC, HPQ, HUBB, INTC, KEY, MDLZ, MU, NEM, ONB, NTR, LIN, PRU, RDS.A, SWKS, SO, SYY, TTE, UAL, UAA, RTX, WPC, WM, WST, ET, RDS.B, VGM, JPS, CHY, NVG, RNP, HPI, FAM, DIAX, MGU, WU, ETY, DAL, BX, PBR.A.PFD, KMI, NCLH, NRZ, CDW, TWTR, AAL, FSK, TLRY, TLRY, RCKT, TDOC, LITE, HPE, SQ, UA, BOMN, HWM, JPT, SNAP, JCO, OKTA, ILPT, SONO, BCSF, RVLV, PTON, ARNC, BIPC, AFRM, FLGC, ACWI, AGOX, ARKF, ARKG, ARKK, ARKQ, COMT, DIA, ESGE, FALN, FBT, FDL, FDN, FNDF, FNDX, FXD, FXO, FXR, GLD, HEFA, IAU, IRBO, IWB, IWP, IYH, JPST, MTUM, REET, RWX, SKYY, SLY, SPLV, USMV, VFH, VPU, VTEB, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, BRK.B, IVV, IVW, LQD, BSCO, BSJO, SPSM, SCHD, SCHM, VXUS, MGK, QQQ, QTEC, VOX, SCHF, HON, JPHY, MGV, NOBL, VAW, MMM, MKC, WDFC, BIV, NVDA, PNR, PINS, BND, ICE, UPS, PYPL, VTV, CERN, LLY, NEE, MDT, NVAX, VZ, BABA, HLI, SITE, IWM, VCLT, VV, BSX, CMCSA, GIS, HD, MSFT, WY, NVT, CUT, FIDU, ICF, IJJ, IJK, IWF, SCHC, SPYG, VBR, VNQ, VWO, VYM, CB, ARW, BAC, BAM, CCJ, FIS, SCHW, INGR, EPC, FFIV, IT, GIL, KR, LECO, MCHP, OHI, OKE, SBNY, TXN, UNH, XEL, PODD, ZEST, PCTY, WMS, HUBS, ENR, AOR, IGSB, EFA, ESGU, IEFA, IJS, IVE, IVOV, IWD, IYM, ONEQ, SCHA, SCHG, SLYG, SPLG, SPY, SPYX, STIP, VEU, VOOV, VSS, VTI, ALE, PLD, ABMD, ACN, AFL, A, ALK, AMRN, AEP, ADP, BP, BIDU, BMO, BKD, CSX, CNI, CAJ, CPHC, CAT, CLX, CNSL, CPRT, CUZ, CCI, DHI, DE, DLX, DPZ, DUK, ECL, EW, ENB, EXPE, FAST, GE, LHX, HBAN, IIN, ISRG, KMB, AXGN, LEN, LOW, MDU, MGA, MFC, MAS, MRK, MET, MS, MSI, VTRS, NSC, OXY, OLN, PEP, PIPR, PLUG, RL, PFG, PSA, DGX, RMD, ROP, POOL, SPG, TRV, SRDX, SNPS, TJX, TSM, TGT, TPL, VOD, WDC, WEC, XLNX, ZBH, RQI, UTF, DFS, LULU, ULTA, BLNK, DG, PBA, GM, NLSN, MARA, FBHS, APTV, PRLB, PSX, WTER, OGS, KEYS, BPMC, LW, VREX, BHF, DOCU, NIO, DOW, ZM, BYND, UBER, CARR, OTIS, NKLA, LMND, QS, STEM, OGN, AGG, AMLP, AOA, BIL, BOND, CWB, DFAX, DFIV, EFG, EFV, EMB, FNDA, FNDE, FNX, FNY, FTA, FTC, FTEC, FTXO, FVD, GOVT, GWX, HYG, HYMB, IBB, IEF, IEMG, IEO, IFRA, IGE, IGLB, IGV, IHI, IJT, ITM, ITOT, IUSB, IUSG, IUSV, IVOO, IWO, IWS, IWX, IWY, IXG, IYW, JETS, JNK, LIT, MBB, MJ, PBW, PCY, PPLT, RODM, SCHJ, SCHV, SDY, SHV, SIZE, SPDW, SPEM, SPIB, SPIP, SPLB, SPMB, SPMD, TDV, TLH, TLT, USO, USRT, VGSH, VGT, VIG, VLUE, VT, XLE, XLF, XLV, XMPT, XSOE,
- Sold Out: XLRN, CRUS, TGTX, OSH, DRI, WEX, HXL, BSCL, KSU, ZEN, CBRE, PACB, BSJL, SLVM, EBND, COPX, ICLN, JXN, ASTR, DOCS, BFLY, GDRX, U, GRWG, RMR, PGX, VTWO, VMBS, VGLT, VGIT, USIG, RWO, PXH, PXF, IAGG, PFFR, PDN, NUSI, ITB, IGEB, ARCO, IBDQ, IBDO, OGE, APH, WTRG, SAN, COF, CINF, CLF, DISCA, EXR, IBN, INSM, JBHT, LFVN, LWAY, NJR, NUE, W, PZZA, PNW, RRC, RCL, STRA, AWF, ECF, PDT, CHI, TECK, APEN, GNRC, AMNB, SEAS, BLUE,
For the details of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nelson%2C+van+denburg+%26+campbell+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 175,876 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 190,994 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 306,724 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 787,023 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,100 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.49%
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd (CDC)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd. The purchase prices were between $64.28 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $66.76. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Globe Life Inc (GL)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 116.13%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 77,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 188.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 34400.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $267.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 140,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 162.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73.Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC keeps buying