Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G Buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G. As of 2021Q4, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G owns 1206 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nelson%2C+van+denburg+%26+campbell+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 175,876 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.52% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 190,994 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 306,724 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 787,023 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,100 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.49%

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd. The purchase prices were between $64.28 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $66.76. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 116.13%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 77,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 188.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 34400.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $267.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 140,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 162.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.4 and $48.53, with an estimated average price of $37.66.