Capital International Inc Buys Linde PLC, Aramark, General Motors Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Investment company Capital International Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Linde PLC, Aramark, General Motors Co, Grab Holdings Inc, Nuvei Corp, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Equifax Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Inc . As of 2021Q4, Capital International Inc owns 303 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,126,243 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 291,962 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 907,504 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 362,974 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 999,827 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,642,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,849,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 607,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,962,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 483,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $92.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 200,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 488.69%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $298.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 229,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 953.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 834,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 186.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 967,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 348.73%. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1417.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 487.84%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 163,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,406,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Cellectis SA. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59.