Capital International Inc Buys Linde PLC, Aramark, General Motors Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

- New Purchases: ARMK, GRAB, NVEI, DIDI, EIX, TW, SQ, AXON, HEPS, CCJ, NET, W, FTCH, PAC, SBNY, DXCM, ITT,
- Added Positions: LIN, GM, FB, BAM, MTD, SPOT, MU, JPM, ATVI, SHW, SNAP, TOST, CME, CPNG, TFII, STZ, MMYT, KHC, TCOM, HTHT, TSLA, PAGS, NICE, ATI, MSFT, HD, VRTX, GTLS, BX, MELI, DNB, GRCL, AES, AMX, AME, FIS, LLY, MMC, ROK, PM, ETSY, CNXC, AMAT, BLK, CNP, WOLF, EA, GOOGL, MNST, ISRG, NVDA, BKNG, TMO, FLT, QSR, SHOP, NVCR, LEGN, MO, BG, CMS, C, CPRT, DPZ, HUM, IEX, IDXX, INCY, INFY, IFF, MSI, NTAP, PPG, PAYX, PFE, QCOM, REGN, SLB, SRE, TRP, RTX, VFC, WBA, WBS, ZBH, MLCO, DAL, PODD, TEL, LULU, STLA, ZTS, TNDM, ZEN, CTLT, HUBS, CRSP, AYX, XM, MRNA, DOW, UBER, EDR, EDR, VIR, ABNB,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, ICE, BHVN, EFX, ON, EOG, APD, IBN, BAC, NBIX, RARE, CARR, LSPD, UBS, LYB, ASML, MA, NTES, GDDY, HCM, SMAR, ENPH, SE, BGNE, TEAM, GILD, NOW, HON, XPEV, ACGL, INTC, AVGO, HLT, PINS, CAT, EPAM, TSM, CMG, GLPG, WCN, DG, KKR, HGV, ACA, OSH, TIXT, DLO, AMD, UNH, TOL, HEI.A, SPGI, COP, NEE, GPN, BKR, ZLAB, EXC, CDAY, RE, DOCU, GH, CE, BA, TFC, AJG, ADM, ABCL, DNMR, AMT, NVO, WM, VRSN, BUD, FN, TEVA, STT, AL, PCG, FCN, NOC, NEM, MS, TRUP, CZR, LMT, GS, GIS,
- Sold Out: PK, CDK, RPRX, WYNN, CLLS, LOMA, LU, LII, AWI, VMW, DELL, PEP, TDOC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,126,243 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 291,962 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 907,504 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.96%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 362,974 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 999,827 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,642,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,849,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 607,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,962,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 483,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $92.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 200,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 488.69%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $298.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 229,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 953.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 834,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 186.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 967,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 348.73%. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1417.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 487.84%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 163,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 29.58%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,406,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91.Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: Cellectis SA (CLLS)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Cellectis SA. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59.
