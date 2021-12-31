Mariner, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells , Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, MPLX LP

- New Purchases: IEF, TTAC, BUFT, ISRG, MCK, CASH, PSA, VCTR, FCTR, FTSM, Y, CE, DOV, STT, GWW, BUFD, FPE, VIGI, BLL, CTRA, IT, ILMN, TAP, PKG, PH, FTNT, MRNA, BUFG, FIW, FIXD, FVC, PDBC, QTEC, VYMI, XLC, AME, CDNS, CLH, GPK, HUBB, IDA, MTB, MGA, MMS, PXD, DGX, STX, TROW, TU, TXT, UHS, LBTYK, BR, CLR, AMH, CRWD, AMCR, COIN, SKYT, OZ, ARKQ, BIL, CATH, CIBR, DFAI, DFAS, DFEB, DNOV, DXJ, FBT, FFEB, FMB, FPX, FTSL, GRID, HYLS, HYS, IXN, JMST, NXTG, PWZ, QCLN, SPYX, VLUE, VOOV, VPU, VUSB, XLB, XSOE, AES, ARLP, AMX, RIOT, SAN, BTI, AZTA, CBRE, CVBF, CHT, VALE, DXC, OVV, FNF, FFBC, GNW, HSBC, HXL, HFC, HRL, JNPR, MRTN, NFG, NYT, NI, OMC, PFS, RELX, RCL, SKX, SWN, UGI, KTOS, USA, NUV, HPI, WU, MFG, FOLD, KDP, DISCK, BUD, ST, EXD, GMED, PRTA, NRZ, IRT, TSLX, GSBD, FLOW, MOGO, GCP, FTV, BVS, DCPH, AQUA, GO, ORCC, NKLA, DNB, BNL, CION, STEM, SOFI, SOFI, DOCS, LCID, DOMA, ANGL, BITQ, BLOK, BSJP, BSJQ, DBEF, DFAE, DFIV, DTD, EMXC, ESGD, ESGE, ESGV, FAUG, FGD, FJUL, FJUN, FMAY, FNCL, FNOV, FNY, FOCT, FVD, GNMA, ICSH, IPAY, IVOL, LMBS, MLPA, PTBD, QYLD, RDVY, RNLC, SJNK, SMMD, SPHQ, SPIP, SRLN, USHY, XMMO,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VEA, MSFT, IVV, IVW, BMY, VTI, TMO, IJH, AMT, SPY, VXF, AMZN, ACN, GOOGL, ORCL, DHR, JPM, PG, DIS, EFA, VOO, VWO, ABT, JNJ, HD, TSLA, GM, IEFA, IVE, SCHP, VNQ, XLK, JCI, NVDA, MA, VTV, AMGN, BRK.B, NKE, UNH, WMT, WFC, SHYG, BLK, CP, NEE, MRK, MS, OSK, AGG, SCHD, MMM, BAC, COST, LLY, VZ, BX, FB, GOOG, BNDX, DFUS, IEMG, IWD, MINT, VB, VUG, ADBE, ADP, CVX, CHD, CSCO, XOM, GIS, LOW, MCD, PFE, LIN, PGR, SYK, UNP, AVGO, FLOT, HYG, JPST, LQD, VTEB, COF, KO, CMCSA, DLR, HON, ITW, KMB, LMT, PNC, RSG, CRM, TJX, TGT, UPS, WY, BERY, ABBV, ARKK, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, IGSB, IGF, IWF, JNK, PAVE, QQQ, SLYG, VBK, VEU, VFH, VIG, VO, VTIP, XLV, T, ABC, AMAT, CNI, CL, DE, DEO, GD, GS, HSIC, HSY, INTC, IFF, INTU, MKC, NDAQ, NFLX, NEM, NVO, PAYX, PEP, PWR, WRK, TSCO, TSN, UL, VFC, RDS.B, LDOS, ACM, V, DG, KKR, KMI, PSX, NOW, ZTS, BSCP, EFG, ESGU, IJR, IJT, ITOT, IWM, IWP, IWS, SCHF, TIP, VCIT, VGSH, XLE, XLI, XLY, AMD, AFL, MO, AEP, AXP, ADM, TFC, BRO, CVS, LUMN, CERN, CINF, C, STZ, CCI, CMI, DUK, EOG, ETN, EMR, FAST, FRME, FISV, GE, GPC, MNST, IBM, KNX, MDLZ, LKQ, LRCX, MAS, MDT, NTAP, NSC, NVS, PNFP, PEG, O, ROL, SLB, TXN, TTE, USB, RTX, VOD, VNO, WBA, WM, PM, CFG, Z, NIO, SLQT, BND, BSCQ, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, IGIB, DGRO, DVY, EFV, EMB, FTEC, GII, GOVT, HYLB, IAU, IHI, ISTB, IUSB, IWB, MBB, MTUM, PFF, RSP, RWO, SCHH, SCHM, SCHR, SCHV, SCZ, SPLG, SPSB, VBR, VGIT, VGK, VGT, VHT, VMBS, VONV, VYM, XLF, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XT, ABB, PLD, ATVI, A, APD, AB, LNT, ALL, AEE, AIG, AMP, APH, ADI, AON, APA, ARCC, AJG, ASB, AZN, ATO, BCE, BBVA, BK, BCS, BAX, BDX, BMRN, BWA, BSX, BAM, BF.B, VIAC, CF, CALM, CNQ, CFFN, CAH, CAT, CNP, SCHW, LNG, CME, CI, CTAS, CLF, CLX, CGNX, CBSH, NNN, CAG, COP, ED, CPRT, GLW, ENLC, CCK, DHI, DCP, XRAY, DTE, DVN, D, DD, EMN, ECL, ENB, EPD, EQIX, EL, EXEL, EXC, FMC, FHN, FE, FMX, F, FCX, GRMN, GILD, GSK, GPN, GGG, HRB, EQC, HAL, LHX, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HP, HPQ, HST, HBAN, INFO, ING, INFY, IP, IPG, ISBC, IRM, J, KEY, KIM, KR, JEF, LNC, MHO, MGPI, MMP, MFC, MRO, MAR, MRVL, MPW, MET, MU, MUFG, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NJR, ES, NTRS, NUE, OXY, OHI, PPL, PDCO, PBCT, PLUG, PFG, STL, PRU, RF, ROK, ROP, ROST, RY, RDS.A, SAP, SNY, ATCO, SNBR, SWKS, SNN, SNA, SON, SONY, SO, SM, TRV, STAA, STLD, STE, SU, NLOK, TD, UAL, UBS, UDR, X, UNM, VLO, NS, VLY, VTR, WPC, WPP, ANTM, EVRG, WBK, WIT, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, SMFG, ET, CEF, LEO, DNP, NVG, PTY, ETW, HBI, EDU, ETY, AER, TMUS, DFS, TEL, LULU, VMW, AWK, PHYS, ENV, PSLV, TRGP, HCA, STAG, MOS, HZNP, XYL, APTV, FANG, WES, FUBO, NCLH, SBSW, CDW, DOC, SFM, ESI, TWTR, FSK, SYF, CDK, KEYS, STOR, BW, PYPL, KHC, HPE, SQ, TWLO, TTD, LW, CNDT, JELD, INVH, VRRM, IR, NMRK, CLBK, BJ, BE, LTHM, REZI, GMDA, DELL, LYFT, DOW, TEAF, KTB, CTVA, PTON, BRMK, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, PLTR, OPEN, ARVL, ACWI, AMLP, AOA, ARKG, BBEU, BIV, BKLN, BNDW, BSV, CMF, DFAC, DFAT, DFAX, DIA, DLN, DON, ENFR, EWX, FALN, FAN, FBND, FCOM, FDL, FENY, FIVG, FNDA, FNDE, FQAL, FREL, FSTA, IAGG, IBB, IBDD, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IBMN, ICF, IDV, IHF, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IUSG, IWC, IWO, IWR, IYR, IYW, JKE, KOMP, LIT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, NANR, NEAR, OUNZ, PFFR, PGX, PID, PXF, PXH, QUAL, SCHC, SCHE, SCHK, SDG, SDY, SLYV, SPHY, SPIB, SPLV, SPMD, SPSM, SPYV, SSO, SUSA, TOTL, VIS, VNQI, VOE, VONE, VONG, VOT, VSS, VT, VTWO, VV, VXUS, XMLV,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, SBUX, LYB, MPLX, VWOB, ANET, EEM, FFIV, QCOM, IXUS, ICE, ZBH, MUB, SCHB, SCHO, SUB, ALB, BA, DCI, EW, IIVI, ON, OKE, WMB, VEEV, BKR, ELAN, DKNG, AMJ, GSLC, IBDR, IDEV, MGK, PFFD, QAI, SCHZ, SHV, SHY, SPEM, USMV, ACTG, IVZ, ANDE, NLY, ATR, ADSK, AVT, BHP, BP, ITUB, GOLD, BBBY, BIIB, BHC, CHRW, CSWC, BXMT, CCL, CASY, FIS, CHKP, CSGP, ABEV, DENN, DRE, ENTG, EXAS, FSS, FLIC, FLEX, GEL, GBCI, FUL, HDB, HNI, TT, JKHY, KLAC, K, LVS, LEG, MGM, SPGI, VIVO, JWN, NOC, ORI, PPG, NTR, RIO, RBA, SJW, SAFM, SPG, SIRI, LUV, TTC, ACIW, CTLP, AUB, WDC, BF.A, NEO, KTF, NAD, NEA, UTG, HTD, UTF, TYG, DAL, INBK, HPP, INN, YNDX, MPC, FBHS, ACHC, SPLK, JRI, HTA, VOYA, PSXP, AAL, OGS, JD, BABA, NOMD, WK, DEA, VST, YUMC, JNCE, SNAP, ADT, GTES, UBER, BSTZ, CFB, TXG, GFL, HYLN, ABNB, OGN, KD, ACWV, ACWX, AIA, ARKF, CWI, DBC, DES, DHS, DIV, EEMV, EFAV, EMLP, EUFN, FDIS, FHLC, FLRN, FNDF, FNDX, FUTY, GBIL, GDX, GLDM, HYD, HYMB, IBND, ICLN, IGOV, IMTM, IQLT, IVOG, IWN, IWV, IYE, IYG, JETS, MEAR, OEF, ONEQ, PHO, PRF, PZA, QQQJ, SHM, SLV, SPAB, SPLB, SPMB, SPTI, SPTL, SPYG, TAN, TFI, TQQQ, VCR, VCSH,
- Sold Out: KSU, DOCU, IBDM, ICUI, IBMJ, EA, VIRT, RGLD, ALIT, DDM, CORP, VER, HDEF, MDLA, VITL, FSR, BSCL, BSJL, PREF, HEWU, IDOG, JNUG, MJ, EGHT, CHI, BDN, AVDL, GABC, MDU, PHG, TEF, WRB, XRX, ECVT, KYN, JTD, COCP, ATOS, ARMK, TLRY, TLRY, GRWG, FIV,
For the details of Mariner, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mariner%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mariner, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,800,754 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,043,373 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.24%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 13,919,825 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,829,621 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,409,948 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in FCF US Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $50.437000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 242,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 116,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BUFT)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.81 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 551,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $284.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.76 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,698,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $346.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,388,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 102.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,668,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,261,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 51.57%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $540.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 224,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 436.14%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 173,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 84.15%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $163.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 412,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in ICU Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $247.44, with an estimated average price of $233.71.Sold Out: (VER)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.
