Mariner, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells , Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, MPLX LP

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, American Tower Corp, sells , Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, MPLX LP, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mariner, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mariner, LLC owns 1147 stocks with a total value of $23.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mariner, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mariner%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,800,754 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,043,373 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.24% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 13,919,825 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,829,621 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,409,948 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81%

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in FCF US Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $50.437000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 242,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 116,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.81 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 551,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $284.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.76 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,698,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $346.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,388,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 102.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,668,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,261,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 51.57%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $540.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 224,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 436.14%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 173,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 84.15%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $163.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 412,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in ICU Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $247.44, with an estimated average price of $233.71.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.