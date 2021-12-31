Edgestream Partners, L.P. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Visa Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

New Purchases: AAPL, ENTG, CNI, CMI, PBR, RCL, SHW, PNM, ALKS, OC, ERIE, AMZN, DDS, NBIX, DIA, ERIC, HDB, USB, FR, NUE, EQIX, FCFS, PRU, IPG, QDEL, WPM, CRI, TCOM, EGP, PWR, STLD, XLY, PRGO, SIVB, TXT, SRE, SYNA, XHB, ADC, HRB, AFG, LNC, PSA, BWXT, EXAS, BP, BLL, KNX, MOH, OMCL, RYAAY, AVY, CF, ETR, EXPD, PNFP, SQM, BYD, CSL, FRO, GS, HAE, ITRI, MRVL, MCK, NFG, PTEN, VLO, PYPL, ITUB, CSGP, CMC, NDSN, NTR, AGCO, AMX, BCE, CAH, CERN, HLF, HFC, SPGI, REG, RGLD, UMPQ, MTN, WSM, RAMP, AIG, BBY, ENB, GPS, IBM, NVR, NOV, RRC, SO, AEM, ALL, BNS, CE, HSIC, MTH, NKTR, RHI, EWC, IWN, VUG, ALGN, LNT, AMED, BIDU, BBBY, DUK, EFX, INTU, LAMR, MMC, PKG, PXD, SWKS, SLF, TECK, VMW, TDC, DVY, EWH, OEF, XLU, AEP, AN, BK, FLO, IBN, YPF, TAL, EWG,

SPY, MDT, MSCI, QQQ, HON, ZBH, CMCSA, AVGO, CSCO, JPM, MET, TLT, ORCL, RY, CPRT, CHTR, MELI, EMR, STX, CSX, TGT, BIIB, SGEN, WU, IAA, IVV, MRK, AMD, MOS, FRC, ADBE, SON, CLR, HTHT, XLF, TEX, VZ, WMT, TTEK, URI, GRMN, RMD, POOL, IWM, TFX, BMO, LSCC, BAM, PFE, MAA, DECK, SGMS, VTI, XLE, ETN, MGM, NVDA, TFC, CCL, DVA, CUBE, CRL, LXP, AWK, TSM, IRM, IWD, COF, GPK, MKTX, NICE, GOOG, MTCH, MKL, MED, MSI, AXP, CNQ, XOM, FOSL, ICUI, TT, WSO, HBI, XLK, ALNY, FDS, FAST, IP, MS, SSD, SNA, EWJ, VGK, XLI, XLV, T, COST, JEF, RGEN, SBGI, SKT, IWB, XLB, CVX, ROL, GWW, DFS, VVV, IWF, MDY, XOP, EAT, ELY, LNG, LANC, MSFT, TRP, WERN, KRE, PLD, C, MAC, NCR, NAT, ANTM, DK, FTI, EFA, IJH, IJR, KBE, VIG, ABB, ALB, MO, BHC, SAM, CCJ, COP, DVN, HD, JNJ, MBT, NFLX, PNC, PBI, BPOP, KWR, QCOM, SWN, EDU, IVW, AMT, CTAS, DPZ, UPS, XLNX, IWR, Reduced Positions: V, AME, NKE, FIS, NEE, BMY, DHI, LLY, JBLU, CLX, DG, AMAT, HRL, Y, BRO, CCMP, CASY, TDY, BAC, GFI, NTES, TRGP, KEY, SBH, CP, GNTX, MRCY, OXY, BSX, DE, TMO, MA, FLR, SM, SUI, WDFC, TSLA, J, TREE, AMN, EXR, HUM, KR, AOS, ATI, ADSK, SCHW, MGA, PII, TROW, FB, AZO, CAKE, CPE, X, MLCO, TECH, LULU, AJG, DCI, LRCX, MRO, SBAC, CAT, SNBR, WBT, INTC, RF, ODFL, WST, CBRE, TRN, UDR, XEL, BRK.B, CHD, INSM, PENN, PHM, TD, CNK, AWR, MDLZ, SLM, ATR, BF.B, DAR, RLI, ROP, TCBI, WWW, CBOE, SIX, CGNX, GVA, PAAS, AES, AMRN, CX, CLF, CBSH, MTD, PG, TDG, PLCE, GIL, LGND, MNRO, SIG, VFC, LUMN, CHS, DXC, LMT, MSA, ORLY, PDCE, TMUS, ABC, BDN, CXW, PACW, NBR, TER, VRTX, DIS, BWA, CDE, EPC, FITB, JCI, MFA, NG, OLN, OI, PZZA, UAA, WFC, IBB, ABT, SVC, LPX, MKC, MYGN, NOC, OII, PDCO, TXN, VNQ, CIEN, FDX, M, FISV, GILD, IAG, INFY, KIM, LPSN, LOW, MMSI, MCO, ORI, RIG, WCN, EWY, IWO, IYR, NLY, HCSG,

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Medtronic PLC, MSCI Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Visa Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, AMETEK Inc, Vale SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgestream Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Edgestream Partners, L.P. owns 468 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 133,135 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 279.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,152 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 73,153 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.40% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 249,353 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7096.33% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 116,447 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.76%

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 254,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 60,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 53,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $218.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 525,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $267.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 279.85%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 133,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 7096.33%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 249,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 2813.26%. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $531.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 29,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 141.40%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 73,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 384.70%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $184.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 80,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 5824.54%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 83,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.