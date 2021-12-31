Edgestream Partners, L.P. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Visa Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

- New Purchases: AAPL, ENTG, CNI, CMI, PBR, RCL, SHW, PNM, ALKS, OC, ERIE, AMZN, DDS, NBIX, DIA, ERIC, HDB, USB, FR, NUE, EQIX, FCFS, PRU, IPG, QDEL, WPM, CRI, TCOM, EGP, PWR, STLD, XLY, PRGO, SIVB, TXT, SRE, SYNA, XHB, ADC, HRB, AFG, LNC, PSA, BWXT, EXAS, BP, BLL, KNX, MOH, OMCL, RYAAY, AVY, CF, ETR, EXPD, PNFP, SQM, BYD, CSL, FRO, GS, HAE, ITRI, MRVL, MCK, NFG, PTEN, VLO, PYPL, ITUB, CSGP, CMC, NDSN, NTR, AGCO, AMX, BCE, CAH, CERN, HLF, HFC, SPGI, REG, RGLD, UMPQ, MTN, WSM, RAMP, AIG, BBY, ENB, GPS, IBM, NVR, NOV, RRC, SO, AEM, ALL, BNS, CE, HSIC, MTH, NKTR, RHI, EWC, IWN, VUG, ALGN, LNT, AMED, BIDU, BBBY, DUK, EFX, INTU, LAMR, MMC, PKG, PXD, SWKS, SLF, TECK, VMW, TDC, DVY, EWH, OEF, XLU, AEP, AN, BK, FLO, IBN, YPF, TAL, EWG,
- Added Positions: SPY, MDT, MSCI, QQQ, HON, ZBH, CMCSA, AVGO, CSCO, JPM, MET, TLT, ORCL, RY, CPRT, CHTR, MELI, EMR, STX, CSX, TGT, BIIB, SGEN, WU, IAA, IVV, MRK, AMD, MOS, FRC, ADBE, SON, CLR, HTHT, XLF, TEX, VZ, WMT, TTEK, URI, GRMN, RMD, POOL, IWM, TFX, BMO, LSCC, BAM, PFE, MAA, DECK, SGMS, VTI, XLE, ETN, MGM, NVDA, TFC, CCL, DVA, CUBE, CRL, LXP, AWK, TSM, IRM, IWD, COF, GPK, MKTX, NICE, GOOG, MTCH, MKL, MED, MSI, AXP, CNQ, XOM, FOSL, ICUI, TT, WSO, HBI, XLK, ALNY, FDS, FAST, IP, MS, SSD, SNA, EWJ, VGK, XLI, XLV, T, COST, JEF, RGEN, SBGI, SKT, IWB, XLB, CVX, ROL, GWW, DFS, VVV, IWF, MDY, XOP, EAT, ELY, LNG, LANC, MSFT, TRP, WERN, KRE, PLD, C, MAC, NCR, NAT, ANTM, DK, FTI, EFA, IJH, IJR, KBE, VIG, ABB, ALB, MO, BHC, SAM, CCJ, COP, DVN, HD, JNJ, MBT, NFLX, PNC, PBI, BPOP, KWR, QCOM, SWN, EDU, IVW, AMT, CTAS, DPZ, UPS, XLNX, IWR,
- Reduced Positions: V, AME, NKE, FIS, NEE, BMY, DHI, LLY, JBLU, CLX, DG, AMAT, HRL, Y, BRO, CCMP, CASY, TDY, BAC, GFI, NTES, TRGP, KEY, SBH, CP, GNTX, MRCY, OXY, BSX, DE, TMO, MA, FLR, SM, SUI, WDFC, TSLA, J, TREE, AMN, EXR, HUM, KR, AOS, ATI, ADSK, SCHW, MGA, PII, TROW, FB, AZO, CAKE, CPE, X, MLCO, TECH, LULU, AJG, DCI, LRCX, MRO, SBAC, CAT, SNBR, WBT, INTC, RF, ODFL, WST, CBRE, TRN, UDR, XEL, BRK.B, CHD, INSM, PENN, PHM, TD, CNK, AWR, MDLZ, SLM, ATR, BF.B, DAR, RLI, ROP, TCBI, WWW, CBOE, SIX, CGNX, GVA, PAAS, AES, AMRN, CX, CLF, CBSH, MTD, PG, TDG, PLCE, GIL, LGND, MNRO, SIG, VFC, LUMN, CHS, DXC, LMT, MSA, ORLY, PDCE, TMUS, ABC, BDN, CXW, PACW, NBR, TER, VRTX, DIS, BWA, CDE, EPC, FITB, JCI, MFA, NG, OLN, OI, PZZA, UAA, WFC, IBB, ABT, SVC, LPX, MKC, MYGN, NOC, OII, PDCO, TXN, VNQ, CIEN, FDX, M, FISV, GILD, IAG, INFY, KIM, LPSN, LOW, MMSI, MCO, ORI, RIG, WCN, EWY, IWO, IYR, NLY, HCSG,
- Sold Out: ITW, CCI, VALE, DHR, APD, UNH, NVS, AMGN, MU, EL, ATO, OSTK, UNP, F, HST, NDAQ, ZBRA, GM, GGG, ITT, CME, CL, STL, IFF, SU, TSCO, ABMD, HES, IDXX, OKE, VRSN, AU, ILMN, WOLF, KEX, HOG, AEO, HEI, TEVA, OMC, SBNY, L, MDRX, GES, JLL, SLG, IPGP, IEX, IART, BBWI, LAD, MDP, MDP, OSK, RPM, HUBB, PTC, SPG, XLP, GE, MAS, EWZ, JWN, PPG, BIG, CNX, NYCB, STRA, WEC, CIT, ACN, A, CDNS, GPC, MDU, SWK, TXRH, TTC, AER, ATVI, ADM, BAP, MCD, REGN, SJI, WMB, KBR, DISCA, OVV, LEN, MAT, UTHR, WGO, H, LPLA, ALE, KO, MKSI, WY, MMM, BAX, DXCM, EOG, FHI, MNST, VIAV, LII, LECO, MDC, VMC, MASI, EWT, CB, AFL, AON, BDX, CI, DOV, ICE, KSU, KMB, MLM, NRG, NSC, NUVA, PEP, SBUX, TJX, TTWO, TSN, RTX, SPR, PM, GDX, BC, CNC, EWBC, ECL, HXL, KLAC, LIN, RSG, TRV, NLOK, LEA, NXPI, SLVM,
For the details of Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgestream+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Edgestream Partners, L.P.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 133,135 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 279.85%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,152 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 73,153 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.40%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 249,353 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7096.33%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 116,447 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.76%
Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 254,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 60,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 53,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $218.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 525,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $267.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 279.85%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 133,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 7096.33%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 249,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 2813.26%. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $531.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 29,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 141.40%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 73,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 384.70%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $184.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 80,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 5824.54%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 83,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Edgestream Partners, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Edgestream Partners, L.P. keeps buying