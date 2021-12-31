Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys HealthStream Inc, ChannelAdvisor Corp, Couchbase Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, , DZS Inc

- New Purchases: ECOM, BASE, QUIK,
- Added Positions: HSTM, NTAP, SIMO, BAND, TSEM, TLS, AMZN, QMCO, PD, NABL, AMSWA, LTRX, RMNI,
- Reduced Positions: DZSI, XLNX, DSGX, AMD, BLDP, MSFT, MRAM,
- Sold Out: CLDR, DSPG, VERI,
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 319,000 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 371,506 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
- Radware Ltd (RDWR) - 770,000 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) - 310,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Mimecast Ltd (MIME) - 295,000 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.01 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Couchbase Inc (BASE)
Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Couchbase Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: QuickLogic Corp (QUIK)
Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in QuickLogic Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HealthStream Inc (HSTM)
Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in HealthStream Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 109.84%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $91.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Telos Corp (TLS)
Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Telos Corp by 60.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Quantum Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.96 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $33.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: (DSPG)
Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $21.92.Sold Out: Veritone Inc (VERI)
Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Veritone Inc. The sale prices were between $19.97 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $25.67.
