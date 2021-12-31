Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Claar Advisors LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Twitter Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

New York, NY, based Investment company Claar Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Twitter Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Carvana Co, sells Duke Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claar Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Claar Advisors LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Claar Advisors LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,617 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,430 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,492 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 72,820 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 43,044 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 76.72%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $386.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 16,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.



