Claar Advisors LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Twitter Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

Added Positions: NFLX, TWTR, UBER, MA, V, CHTR, CSGP, MCD, BKNG, CVNA,

NFLX, TWTR, UBER, MA, V, CHTR, CSGP, MCD, BKNG, CVNA, Reduced Positions: A, AAP, VEU,

A, AAP, VEU, Sold Out: DUK, BABA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Twitter Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, Carvana Co, sells Duke Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claar Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Claar Advisors LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Claar Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claar+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,617 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,430 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,492 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 72,820 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 43,044 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 76.72%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $386.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 16,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 189,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.