PDT Partners, LLC Buys UiPath Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Sells MongoDB Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PATH, AKAM, MCHP, MQ, WMB, TASK, GRMN, FIGS, AGL, PCOR, DOCS, DXCM, CFLT, T, SKIN, TXN, MNDY, AEP, CACC, KEYS, NOVT, GDOT, VCRA, PEP, AVIR, KNBE, HUBG, NTR, RILY, PUBM, RBLX, FLYW, ABCB, WEC, IONS, ZIP, MCW, CDNS, INFN, SNCY, NAPA, GNW, MRVL, X, DUOL, CPRT, IAS, PVH, VAL, XMTR, FLWS, AN, BLDR, MRK, QCOM, TBPH, LGF.A, DOW, EGO, PLUS, ALT, HXL, SRE, PBF, CRTX, RYAN, BMY, DVAX, FFIV, ICUI, INTU, KLAC, LNC, TAP, NVDA, OLN, RGLD, SMTC, SKY, UHS, WLK, WWE, LULU, FTNT, MXL, TROX, ESI, FGEN, ALLK, IMVT, LESL, OPEN, MATX, AME, HIBB, HURN, LECO, NWL, RRC, STX, TDS, VICR, CMG, COOP, SPLK, HLI, NTNX, METC, ALGN, AGO, CLDX, BF.B, LUMN, CLH, DAR, EA, PNW, ROLL, SAFT, VMW, BAH, GMED, RLGY, FFWM, TWNK, SAIL, IHRT, DCT, ALGM, QS, HAYW, CNM, EWCZ, HRTX, BIIB, ENDP, TGNA, EVRI, JACK, KR, KLIC, LSTR, MKL, MOV, OSTK, STLD, WCC, DK, TTGT, PRI, PANW, BOX, VSTO, LOB, CDEV, EVBG, JELD, SURF, AMRX, ORIC, ARKO, APR, STVN, NSP, AVY, BBSI, CACI, CYH, CNO, DXPE, DIOD, GEF, GPI, HCSG, EHC, HSY, KELYA, MANT, MMC, MEOH, MOH, NBR, NG, OCN, RDWR, ROL, SGEN, SKYW, TGI, USM, WCN, WSM, FBMS, SATS, IPI, KL, AVGO, BWXT, TVTX, ICPT, KN, ATEN, VRTV, ALRM, RGNX, AMR, VRRM, ACEL, MBIN, MIRM, PRLD, STTK, TMCI, FA, PWP, BRDG, AIN, EAT, CSX, CE, CERS, CCOI, CCRN, DBI, ATGE, DCI, ENB, FCFS, FLO, GIL, GOOGL, SFST, IDCC, KBH, KFY, VIVO, MPAA, NRG, NATR, PHM, REGN, RBCAA, SWKS, SM, TFX, INVA, UFI, INT, SENEA, AAWW, CSII, MDGL, CNK, HCI, KAR, IRWD, FIBK, SAND, RDUS, IBTX, AERI, QURE, SFBS, VRDN, IRMD, VBTX, KURA, PLYA, WOW, RCUS, BCSF, MORF, GBIO, ALXO, OLMA, ZIM, SEMR, TDUP, ULCC, GPOR, ADGI, APT, VOXX, BFIN, PRDO, CNSL, EVC, FBP, INOD, AXGN, MNKD, NLS, PXLW, NXGN, SALM, SMSI, VNDA, CARE, ABST, SXC, TTSH, EPZM, PGEN, CBAY, BIOC, HRTG, DNOW, RYAM, GNK, UPLD, PRTY, BNED, DSKE, AM, FPH, ECVT, RFL, VRCA, PRVB, ANNX, AFIB, AMWL, ONCR, SQZ, FOA, LYEL, LVO, CLSD, FIXX,

PATH, AKAM, MCHP, MQ, WMB, TASK, GRMN, FIGS, AGL, PCOR, DOCS, DXCM, CFLT, T, SKIN, TXN, MNDY, AEP, CACC, KEYS, NOVT, GDOT, VCRA, PEP, AVIR, KNBE, HUBG, NTR, RILY, PUBM, RBLX, FLYW, ABCB, WEC, IONS, ZIP, MCW, CDNS, INFN, SNCY, NAPA, GNW, MRVL, X, DUOL, CPRT, IAS, PVH, VAL, XMTR, FLWS, AN, BLDR, MRK, QCOM, TBPH, LGF.A, DOW, EGO, PLUS, ALT, HXL, SRE, PBF, CRTX, RYAN, BMY, DVAX, FFIV, ICUI, INTU, KLAC, LNC, TAP, NVDA, OLN, RGLD, SMTC, SKY, UHS, WLK, WWE, LULU, FTNT, MXL, TROX, ESI, FGEN, ALLK, IMVT, LESL, OPEN, MATX, AME, HIBB, HURN, LECO, NWL, RRC, STX, TDS, VICR, CMG, COOP, SPLK, HLI, NTNX, METC, ALGN, AGO, CLDX, BF.B, LUMN, CLH, DAR, EA, PNW, ROLL, SAFT, VMW, BAH, GMED, RLGY, FFWM, TWNK, SAIL, IHRT, DCT, ALGM, QS, HAYW, CNM, EWCZ, HRTX, BIIB, ENDP, TGNA, EVRI, JACK, KR, KLIC, LSTR, MKL, MOV, OSTK, STLD, WCC, DK, TTGT, PRI, PANW, BOX, VSTO, LOB, CDEV, EVBG, JELD, SURF, AMRX, ORIC, ARKO, APR, STVN, NSP, AVY, BBSI, CACI, CYH, CNO, DXPE, DIOD, GEF, GPI, HCSG, EHC, HSY, KELYA, MANT, MMC, MEOH, MOH, NBR, NG, OCN, RDWR, ROL, SGEN, SKYW, TGI, USM, WCN, WSM, FBMS, SATS, IPI, KL, AVGO, BWXT, TVTX, ICPT, KN, ATEN, VRTV, ALRM, RGNX, AMR, VRRM, ACEL, MBIN, MIRM, PRLD, STTK, TMCI, FA, PWP, BRDG, AIN, EAT, CSX, CE, CERS, CCOI, CCRN, DBI, ATGE, DCI, ENB, FCFS, FLO, GIL, GOOGL, SFST, IDCC, KBH, KFY, VIVO, MPAA, NRG, NATR, PHM, REGN, RBCAA, SWKS, SM, TFX, INVA, UFI, INT, SENEA, AAWW, CSII, MDGL, CNK, HCI, KAR, IRWD, FIBK, SAND, RDUS, IBTX, AERI, QURE, SFBS, VRDN, IRMD, VBTX, KURA, PLYA, WOW, RCUS, BCSF, MORF, GBIO, ALXO, OLMA, ZIM, SEMR, TDUP, ULCC, GPOR, ADGI, APT, VOXX, BFIN, PRDO, CNSL, EVC, FBP, INOD, AXGN, MNKD, NLS, PXLW, NXGN, SALM, SMSI, VNDA, CARE, ABST, SXC, TTSH, EPZM, PGEN, CBAY, BIOC, HRTG, DNOW, RYAM, GNK, UPLD, PRTY, BNED, DSKE, AM, FPH, ECVT, RFL, VRCA, PRVB, ANNX, AFIB, AMWL, ONCR, SQZ, FOA, LYEL, LVO, CLSD, FIXX, Added Positions: HZNP, CHTR, FROG, POWI, FSLY, ABG, TEAM, WMG, FRC, WIRE, TRGP, ALLO, BG, TNET, ABNB, SWTX, COMP, PRVA, BLUE, ALKS, BMBL, CHPT, CHPT, MASI, EDIT, CRMT, KW, CHRS, SRPT, IT, LKQ, MGNI, BKI, SNDR, STEP, THRM, MTOR, BLFS, DHR, MTH, SNBR, SCI, SAH, USPH, ESNT, LGIH, VRNS, TCRR, GENI, MCO, AXON, CROX, MWA, ESPR, MRSN, DBX, INMD, ADM, CGEN, HLIT, IMAX, JNPR, MDC, SPGI, SHYF, BGCP, TGH, AGRO, SD, MCB, CRWD, OSH, AVID, GIB, CORT, CUTR, FORR, HALO, LSCC, MGPI, NTGR, QGEN, VGR, AMCX, SLCA, MC, ATRA, ZYME, GOSS, AMTI, SUMO, DYN, DASH, CLFD, ADTN, AVD, ANDE, AGEN, BBW, CLS, KO, CNS, EZPW, EGBN, ECPG, HFWA, IIIN, KGC, LNN, MHO, MERC, RES, RMBS, TRNS, LUNA, EXLS, AROC, FLDM, AMPH, VRA, PNR, ARCT, NDLS, XNCR, TRUE, VKTX, JYNT, WK, LILAK, RMNI, CTMX, DLTH, SCWX, ATKR, TRHC, MRAM, PUMP, CSSE, DOMO, AQST, KRUS, OPRT, APRE, PHAT, GDYN, RNA, EAR, BELFB, CIA, FARM, FSS, HTBK, OTRK, KFRC, LPSN, OI, PGC, SCVL, STKL, SUP, EXK, SMCI, CDXC, STKS, BCOV, CSTE, PBYI, TPH, NRC, CARA, NLTX, FSV, LAZY, CGBD, CLXT, SFIX, CEIX, AGS, OBNK, NGM, TUFN, MNRL, BCEL, CFB, PASG, OM, SBTX, OCDX, TLIS, COUR,

HZNP, CHTR, FROG, POWI, FSLY, ABG, TEAM, WMG, FRC, WIRE, TRGP, ALLO, BG, TNET, ABNB, SWTX, COMP, PRVA, BLUE, ALKS, BMBL, CHPT, CHPT, MASI, EDIT, CRMT, KW, CHRS, SRPT, IT, LKQ, MGNI, BKI, SNDR, STEP, THRM, MTOR, BLFS, DHR, MTH, SNBR, SCI, SAH, USPH, ESNT, LGIH, VRNS, TCRR, GENI, MCO, AXON, CROX, MWA, ESPR, MRSN, DBX, INMD, ADM, CGEN, HLIT, IMAX, JNPR, MDC, SPGI, SHYF, BGCP, TGH, AGRO, SD, MCB, CRWD, OSH, AVID, GIB, CORT, CUTR, FORR, HALO, LSCC, MGPI, NTGR, QGEN, VGR, AMCX, SLCA, MC, ATRA, ZYME, GOSS, AMTI, SUMO, DYN, DASH, CLFD, ADTN, AVD, ANDE, AGEN, BBW, CLS, KO, CNS, EZPW, EGBN, ECPG, HFWA, IIIN, KGC, LNN, MHO, MERC, RES, RMBS, TRNS, LUNA, EXLS, AROC, FLDM, AMPH, VRA, PNR, ARCT, NDLS, XNCR, TRUE, VKTX, JYNT, WK, LILAK, RMNI, CTMX, DLTH, SCWX, ATKR, TRHC, MRAM, PUMP, CSSE, DOMO, AQST, KRUS, OPRT, APRE, PHAT, GDYN, RNA, EAR, BELFB, CIA, FARM, FSS, HTBK, OTRK, KFRC, LPSN, OI, PGC, SCVL, STKL, SUP, EXK, SMCI, CDXC, STKS, BCOV, CSTE, PBYI, TPH, NRC, CARA, NLTX, FSV, LAZY, CGBD, CLXT, SFIX, CEIX, AGS, OBNK, NGM, TUFN, MNRL, BCEL, CFB, PASG, OM, SBTX, OCDX, TLIS, COUR, Reduced Positions: CRL, BRKR, PGNY, WDAY, HWM, SPOT, PLAN, DDOG, MANH, PD, ADP, LH, CNHI, RH, ESTC, CMA, MNST, ZS, NEWR, UPWK, LFUS, SSYS, RNG, TNDM, MGA, ODFL, CFG, WING, INCY, POOL, SIVB, LOW, ICLR, MP, AMBA, CDW, DPZ, DD, LYV, TRMB, AQUA, SMAR, AZEK, VLO, BOOT, RHI, TMO, TRUP, GKOS, EFX, TER, VEEV, SGMO, APPN, INSP, SPT, SHW, URI, YELP, IQV, WMS, RACE, BAND, REAL, ZI, NCNO, VCEL, EOG, GBX, HAIN, IDXX, MRO, NTAP, AVAV, CDNA, MNDT, NTRA, MEDP, PETQ, TXG, UPST, CENX, PRFT, RGEN, MTDR, PSTG, ALEC, DKNG, EXEL, MTD, BX, GM, RFP, ZEN, GOOS, SILK, ARWR, AZTA, TTEK, FOXF, BLI, BIGC, HYFM, TSVT, A, PRMW, RAD, AVNW, WAT, TREE, LC, TRU, PEN, VERI, RDFN, ROKU, LOVE, SITM, NARI, ACAD, HEI, NATI, CDMO, SSD, SIRI, ALGT, MSCI, SAGE, HUBS, MIME, KNSL, CWH, ATUS, CARG, FNKO, NET, RLAY, SNOW, RAMP, ANIK, ARCH, EPC, EXTR, ISRG, SYNA, TREX, UFPI, VRTX, WNC, CELH, IBP, AKBA, CCS, GPRO, TCMD, HLNE, GSHD, DTIL, ADPT, MRVI, GCMG, SANA, AX, BKD, CEVA, COKE, LCII, EL, FELE, LII, QMCO, JOE, WST, WRLD, PERI, G, LL, CHEF, QLYS, CABO, PTGX, BL, EAF, LASR, PSNL, CMBM, FREQ, BDTX, MEG, VERX, AEM, AUDC, BYD, MTRN, CYBE, FCF, FFIN, GHL, LAD, HZO, NKTR, NVMI, PATK, RDNT, RICK, SGMS, GIC, GIC, TRST, TCX, USAK, VECO, CVLT, FOR, HBM, HROW, CDXS, AMRC, RCEL, BCC, BNFT, TCS, PAHC, LPG, ANET, CWEN, SQ, NGVT, SITE, PI, ELF, AZRE, YEXT, TH, AVRO, AMTB, LEVI, ACCO, AMD, AMOT, NOTV, CGRN, AORT, DAKT, HWKN, MCS, MRTN, ZEUS, VWTR, PBH, VTSI, YORW, HEES, IESC, GLRE, OESX, NVGS, CPS, QUAD, ARCO, MRC, CHUY, NGVC, GOGO, AAOI, MDWD, LE, MCRB, OOMA, EXTN, ELVT, HCC, VMD, TCDA, ARLO, AMK, TFFP, AOUT, BDSX,

CRL, BRKR, PGNY, WDAY, HWM, SPOT, PLAN, DDOG, MANH, PD, ADP, LH, CNHI, RH, ESTC, CMA, MNST, ZS, NEWR, UPWK, LFUS, SSYS, RNG, TNDM, MGA, ODFL, CFG, WING, INCY, POOL, SIVB, LOW, ICLR, MP, AMBA, CDW, DPZ, DD, LYV, TRMB, AQUA, SMAR, AZEK, VLO, BOOT, RHI, TMO, TRUP, GKOS, EFX, TER, VEEV, SGMO, APPN, INSP, SPT, SHW, URI, YELP, IQV, WMS, RACE, BAND, REAL, ZI, NCNO, VCEL, EOG, GBX, HAIN, IDXX, MRO, NTAP, AVAV, CDNA, MNDT, NTRA, MEDP, PETQ, TXG, UPST, CENX, PRFT, RGEN, MTDR, PSTG, ALEC, DKNG, EXEL, MTD, BX, GM, RFP, ZEN, GOOS, SILK, ARWR, AZTA, TTEK, FOXF, BLI, BIGC, HYFM, TSVT, A, PRMW, RAD, AVNW, WAT, TREE, LC, TRU, PEN, VERI, RDFN, ROKU, LOVE, SITM, NARI, ACAD, HEI, NATI, CDMO, SSD, SIRI, ALGT, MSCI, SAGE, HUBS, MIME, KNSL, CWH, ATUS, CARG, FNKO, NET, RLAY, SNOW, RAMP, ANIK, ARCH, EPC, EXTR, ISRG, SYNA, TREX, UFPI, VRTX, WNC, CELH, IBP, AKBA, CCS, GPRO, TCMD, HLNE, GSHD, DTIL, ADPT, MRVI, GCMG, SANA, AX, BKD, CEVA, COKE, LCII, EL, FELE, LII, QMCO, JOE, WST, WRLD, PERI, G, LL, CHEF, QLYS, CABO, PTGX, BL, EAF, LASR, PSNL, CMBM, FREQ, BDTX, MEG, VERX, AEM, AUDC, BYD, MTRN, CYBE, FCF, FFIN, GHL, LAD, HZO, NKTR, NVMI, PATK, RDNT, RICK, SGMS, GIC, GIC, TRST, TCX, USAK, VECO, CVLT, FOR, HBM, HROW, CDXS, AMRC, RCEL, BCC, BNFT, TCS, PAHC, LPG, ANET, CWEN, SQ, NGVT, SITE, PI, ELF, AZRE, YEXT, TH, AVRO, AMTB, LEVI, ACCO, AMD, AMOT, NOTV, CGRN, AORT, DAKT, HWKN, MCS, MRTN, ZEUS, VWTR, PBH, VTSI, YORW, HEES, IESC, GLRE, OESX, NVGS, CPS, QUAD, ARCO, MRC, CHUY, NGVC, GOGO, AAOI, MDWD, LE, MCRB, OOMA, EXTN, ELVT, HCC, VMD, TCDA, ARLO, AMK, TFFP, AOUT, BDSX, Sold Out: MDB, FND, ASAN, OLLI, YETI, TWST, NEE, ILMN, VG, V, NAVI, AMAT, BAC, CGNX, MA, TWTR, LYFT, SNAP, ONEM, VFC, DHI, LEA, NTLA, FTCH, KTOS, VC, CGC, STNG, TLS, JWN, ZUO, BGFV, ACCD, MSA, PVG, TEN, LOGI, SCHN, BJRI, PBI, FTI, LPI, DENN, DOCU, ESTA, VITL, CPE, CNX, SEAS, FATE, EVER, RUBY, EXAS, FRO, SAVE, CHGG, Z, DECK, HSC, WYNN, LMAT, PODD, AMRS, OMF, CC, CRSP, DNLI, KRTX, PPD, SDGR, LPRO, ACGL, CVGW, DB, MPWR, SIX, PCRX, ENTA, DRNA, FRPT, MRNA, BAM, CLAR, CCEP, CMTL, LLY, OVV, FICO, BANC, GTN, MED, MRCY, NUS, RS, SLM, THC, COWN, EVR, CAI, AGI, NSTG, NOMD, SYNH, SGRY, BJ, AVTR, FVRR, GO, HCAT, CSPR, OAS, AVA, CIEN, FIX, GILD, MORN, NVAX, SMG, STN, TECH, ZBRA, AER, CYRX, SPSC, RYI, REGI, WIX, NMIH, PCTY, PRPL, SYRS, REVG, MNTV, TPTX, FULC, CSTL, XP, AAON, AMED, ASB, AXS, B, CRS, ESE, ESGR, FOSL, JJSF, MKSI, MFC, MGRC, MDP, MDP, MTX, OXM, DORM, RRX, RUSHA, SBCF, SLGN, TTEC, TEX, TTC, VLY, WAL, WLDN, AIMC, CENTA, NOG, GPRK, SSNC, CSOD, UI, PRTA, MBUU, INGN, HQY, SPNE, PJT, ABTX, RRR, BALY, TPB, ICHR, OKTA, BTU, LXFR, GTES, UBX, FOCS, PLMR, PING, BRBR, BILL, LMND, RXT, KYMR, PMVP, MCFE, AAN, BCAB, VMEO, FLEX, GAIA, KVHI, GOGL, INSG, RRD, RJF, CBIO, PSTI, BTG, EVGN, FLXN, KRNT, AIRG, ACIU, CODX, CYCN, NXTC, IAA, SDC, STSA, CABA, VVNT, IVAC, STXS, PAYS, TUSK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UiPath Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Microchip Technology Inc, Marqeta Inc, sells MongoDB Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Asana Inc, Bruker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDT Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, PDT Partners, LLC owns 851 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PDT Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pdt+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 904,592 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.26% CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,000 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 34,531 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) - 244,392 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84% Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 55,000 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 141,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $102.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 55,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 286,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 181,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 88,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 576.67%. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 61,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2169.00%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $597.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in JFrog Ltd by 2061.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 138,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 1092.31%. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $91.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 373.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 114,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 356.73%. The purchase prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26. The stock is now traded at around $185.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82.