PDT Partners, LLC Buys UiPath Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Sells MongoDB Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

2 hours ago
New York, NY, based Investment company PDT Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UiPath Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Microchip Technology Inc, Marqeta Inc, sells MongoDB Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Asana Inc, Bruker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDT Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, PDT Partners, LLC owns 851 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PDT Partners, LLC
  1. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 904,592 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.26%
  2. CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,000 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio.
  3. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 34,531 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  4. Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) - 244,392 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%
  5. Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 55,000 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 141,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $102.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 55,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 286,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 181,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 88,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 576.67%. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $94.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 61,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2169.00%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $597.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in JFrog Ltd by 2061.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 138,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 1092.31%. The purchase prices were between $85.98 and $108.9, with an estimated average price of $98.14. The stock is now traded at around $91.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 373.49%. The purchase prices were between $35.09 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 114,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 356.73%. The purchase prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26. The stock is now traded at around $185.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15.

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07.

Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.

Sold Out: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21.

Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82.



