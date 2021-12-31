Orleans Capital Management Corp Buys Valero Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips, Comerica Inc, Sells Phillips 66, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: VLO, CMA, PSA,

VLO, CMA, PSA, Added Positions: COP, GOOGL, XLY, AAPL, ABBV, JCI, XLV, AMZN, HD, CVX, SMH, TXN, TSCO, XLI, JPM, CAT, MSI, RTX, BAC, VNQ, APD, AMT, XLF, BTO, WM, GLD, D,

COP, GOOGL, XLY, AAPL, ABBV, JCI, XLV, AMZN, HD, CVX, SMH, TXN, TSCO, XLI, JPM, CAT, MSI, RTX, BAC, VNQ, APD, AMT, XLF, BTO, WM, GLD, D, Reduced Positions: PSX, T, BMY, CMCSA, XBI, IBB, VTI, LMT, VZ, PFXF, XLP,

PSX, T, BMY, CMCSA, XBI, IBB, VTI, LMT, VZ, PFXF, XLP, Sold Out: PYPL, PSLV,

Investment company Orleans Capital Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Valero Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips, Comerica Inc, Public Storage, Alphabet Inc, sells Phillips 66, PayPal Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orleans Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Orleans Capital Management Corp owns 76 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orleans+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,338 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,364 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 48,994 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,569 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 31,382 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $96.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $346.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2650.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14.