Family Management Corp Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, UiPath Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Ellington Financial Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, UiPath Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Family Management Corp owns 181 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,961 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,854 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,743 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 194,315 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,628 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%

Family Management Corp initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in Ellington Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 42,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 129,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc by 129.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 179,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.28 and $78.66, with an estimated average price of $74.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 96.04%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $170.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 173.34%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp added to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $69.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fun. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $12.09.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $42.17.

Family Management Corp sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38.