BlueSpruce Investments, LP Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Abbott Laboratories, TransUnion

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, TJX Inc, Mastercard Inc, VeriSign Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Abbott Laboratories, TransUnion, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueSpruce Investments, LP. As of 2021Q4, BlueSpruce Investments, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,300,178 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.71% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 7,185,191 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,072,740 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 2,700,709 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,750,711 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.22%

BlueSpruce Investments, LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 2,924,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 1,431,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 2,936,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 2,300,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 1316.69%. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $208.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 411,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.