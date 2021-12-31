Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
BlueSpruce Investments, LP Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Abbott Laboratories, TransUnion

Chicago, IL, based Investment company BlueSpruce Investments, LP (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, TJX Inc, Mastercard Inc, VeriSign Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Abbott Laboratories, TransUnion, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueSpruce Investments, LP. As of 2021Q4, BlueSpruce Investments, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BlueSpruce Investments, LP
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,300,178 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.71%
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 7,185,191 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,072,740 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.91%
  4. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 2,700,709 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,750,711 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.22%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

BlueSpruce Investments, LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.64%. The holding were 2,924,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

BlueSpruce Investments, LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 1,431,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

BlueSpruce Investments, LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 2,936,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 2,300,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 1316.69%. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $208.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 411,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $124.82 and $167.96, with an estimated average price of $151.66.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.



