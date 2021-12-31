Connors Investor Services Inc Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Unity Software Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells DoorDash Inc, Nike Inc, TPI Composites Inc

New Purchases: U, EXPE, SLB, IGSB, NWPX, DOV, MPX, PETS, SMED, ITA,

Wyomissing, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Unity Software Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Adobe Inc, sells DoorDash Inc, Nike Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Accenture PLC, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connors Investor Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Connors Investor Services Inc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 118,118 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 239,685 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 217,270 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,825 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 110,273 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $159.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 194.50%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $457.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 42,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in LendingTree Inc by 112.12%. The purchase prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Aspen Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.03.