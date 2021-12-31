Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC Buys NOV Inc, Global X Uranium ETF, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita

New Purchases: NOV, URA, CTRA, SU, TS, RRC, AMAT,

NOV, URA, CTRA, SU, TS, RRC, AMAT, Added Positions: NESR, BP, COP, VLO,

NESR, BP, COP, VLO, Reduced Positions: ETN, BKR, SLB, FSLR, SEDG, HAL, GNRC, RDS.A, ALB, PWR, APD, NEE, HP, CHX, ENPH, FAN, EOG, CVX, DVN,

ETN, BKR, SLB, FSLR, SEDG, HAL, GNRC, RDS.A, ALB, PWR, APD, NEE, HP, CHX, ENPH, FAN, EOG, CVX, DVN, Sold Out: ET, EPD, HASI, HLX,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NOV Inc, Global X Uranium ETF, Coterra Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Tenaris SA, sells Energy Transfer LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Eaton Corp PLC, First Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/energy+opportunities+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 78,370 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.03% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 42,405 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4% Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 58,786 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67% Halliburton Co (HAL) - 68,870 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.25% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 15,698 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19%

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 61,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 22,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 25,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 16,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 19,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.83 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 18,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp by 68.19%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 66,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 39,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.95 and $4.37, with an estimated average price of $3.67.