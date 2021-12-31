Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc Buys Cvent Holding Corp, Vivid Seats Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Ping Identity Holding Corp, , Zendesk Inc

- New Purchases: CVT, SEAT, DDOG, MDB, TTD, MQ,
- Added Positions: S, S, TEAM, BILL, FIVN, AMZN, DT, CRWD, SHOP, EB, FVRR, MSFT, XM, TOST, SNOW, HUBS, CDAY, TWLO,
- Reduced Positions: PING, SMAR, NET, LSPD, NOW,
- Sold Out: STMP, ZEN, UBER, ACQRU, FOUR, BTRS, TCVA, ZNGA, ROKU, PRO, WIX,
These are the top 5 holdings of VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Cvent Holding Corp (CVT) - 397,745,049 shares, 24.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Datto Holding Corp (MSP) - 113,753,615 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio.
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 94,380,001 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio.
- Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 54,315,284 shares, 15.34% of the total portfolio.
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.14%. The holding were 397,745,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Vivid Seats Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 33,733,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $165.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 218,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $409.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 44,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 208,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 600,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 466.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,120,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 140.29%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $304.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 118,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 145.84%. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 152,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 125.44%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 186,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 102.55%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (STMP)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: Independence Holdings Corp (ACQRU)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.Sold Out: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)
Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.91 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.61.
