Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc Buys Cvent Holding Corp, Vivid Seats Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Sells Ping Identity Holding Corp, , Zendesk Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cvent Holding Corp, Vivid Seats Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Datadog Inc, sells Ping Identity Holding Corp, , Zendesk Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Independence Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $13.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+equity+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Cvent Holding Corp (CVT) - 397,745,049 shares, 24.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Datto Holding Corp (MSP) - 113,753,615 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 94,380,001 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio.
  4. Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 54,315,284 shares, 15.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) - 54,315,284 shares, 15.34% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Cvent Holding Corp (CVT)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.14%. The holding were 397,745,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Vivid Seats Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 33,733,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $165.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 218,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $409.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 44,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 208,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 600,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 466.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,120,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in SentinelOne Inc by 466.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,120,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 140.29%. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $304.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 118,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 145.84%. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 152,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 125.44%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 186,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 102.55%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Sold Out: Independence Holdings Corp (ACQRU)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.

Sold Out: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)

Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.91 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus