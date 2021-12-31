Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Netflix Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Sells American National Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, ResMed Inc

- New Purchases: VTI, HYG, SRE, TSCO, USB, VOD, TEL, HLT, WLKP, GRUB, SNY, IVV, IWV, IYY, PFF, VEA, XLU, AMD, RYN, PPG, NVDA, LRCX, IHG, LHX, F, FDX, FAST, ENB, DHI, GLW, CRL, BRO, CADE, CADE,
- Added Positions: XOM, NFLX, JPM, TTE, PG, KO, APAM, JNJ, MAR, CLVT, APD, AMT, AMGN, BK, BRK.B, CSCO, COP, DEO, EPD, HD, KMB, MRK, PFE, TGT, KMPR, WMT, AVGO, Z, SPY, MMM, PLD, T, HES, ECOL, AEP, AIG, AMP, AMAT, BAC, BDX, BA, BMY, CVS, CPT, CAT, CME, C, CLX, CL, CCI, CFR, CMI, CW, DHR, DE, DLR, D, DUK, ECL, LLY, EMR, EQIX, EQR, NEE, GD, GE, GPC, GILD, GOOGL, HON, IBM, ITW, INTC, IFF, IRM, K, LEG, LMT, LOW, MAS, MDT, MET, MCO, NOC, NVS, ORCL, PAYX, REGN, RDS.A, CRM, SO, LUV, SBUX, SLF, SYY, TSM, TMO, UPS, VFC, VLO, WBA, WM, VABK, BBL, BUD, LYB, ZG, PSX, NEP, BSM, PYPL, KHC, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, ASML, AAPL, FB, SPGI, PGR, GOOG, INFO, CMCSA, BLK, NVO, BR, TXN, INTU, EL, ICE, ISRG, DIS, NKE, V, UNH, CB, BRK.A, CP, RTX, VRSK, SHW, OTIS, MRNA, HHC, ADM, NWS, AXP, BABA, TRV, CDK, CARR, FOX, FOXA, VZ, TJX, NNN, SLB, SEIC, BKNG, OMC, NSC, GIS, IT, FMX, FISV, EW,
- Sold Out: ANAT, RMD, WU, CADE, CADE, LYFT, SLVM, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,449,849 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,472,575 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 8,075,868 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 13,579,434 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 3,811,817 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 949 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)
Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 48,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,060,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 7194.31%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $386.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 171,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 65.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,520,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 177.98%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in American National Group Inc. The sale prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.
