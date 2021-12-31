Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Netflix Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Sells American National Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, ResMed Inc

New Purchases: VTI, HYG, SRE, TSCO, USB, VOD, TEL, HLT, WLKP, GRUB, SNY, IVV, IWV, IYY, PFF, VEA, XLU, AMD, RYN, PPG, NVDA, LRCX, IHG, LHX, F, FDX, FAST, ENB, DHI, GLW, CRL, BRO, CADE, CADE,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Netflix Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells American National Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, ResMed Inc, Schlumberger, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fayez Sarofim & Co. As of 2021Q4, Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 337 stocks with a total value of $33.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,449,849 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,472,575 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 8,075,868 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 13,579,434 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 3,811,817 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 48,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,060,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 7194.31%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $386.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 171,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 65.46%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,520,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 177.98%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in American National Group Inc. The sale prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Fayez Sarofim & Co sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.