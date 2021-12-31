SRS Investment Management, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Global E Online, Rivian Automotive Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Twitter Inc

- New Purchases: RIVN, PTON, PINS,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, GLBE, FVRR, TXG,
- Reduced Positions: Z, TWTR, MGM, DT, MDB, SNOW, DDOG, PLNT,
- Sold Out: BKNG, UPWK, PLAN, F, ORLY, ZG,
- Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 18,430,882 shares, 45.23% of the total portfolio.
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,469,789 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio.
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 6,956,803 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 10,189,254 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 7,187,614 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.94%
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 997,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 581,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 162.94%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 7,187,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 1207.21%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 3,392,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,706,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 418.81%. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 209,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.
