SRS Investment Management, LLC Buys Comcast Corp, Global E Online, Rivian Automotive Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Twitter Inc

2 hours ago
New York, NY, based Investment company SRS Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Global E Online, Rivian Automotive Inc, Fiverr International, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Twitter Inc, Upwork Inc, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S RS Investment Management , LLC. As of 2021Q4, SRS Investment Management, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of S RS Investment Management , LLC
  1. Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 18,430,882 shares, 45.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,469,789 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 6,956,803 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  4. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 10,189,254 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 7,187,614 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.94%
New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 997,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

SRS Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 581,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 162.94%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 7,187,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 1207.21%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 3,392,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,706,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

SRS Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 418.81%. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 209,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

SRS Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.



