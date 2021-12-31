Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys US Foods Holding Corp, Carvana Co, Denbury Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, VMware Inc, Lithia Motors Inc

New Purchases: CVNA, DEN, PTON, TGI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys US Foods Holding Corp, Carvana Co, Denbury Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, LivaNova PLC, sells Meta Platforms Inc, VMware Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sachem Head Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Sachem Head Capital Management LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 6,844,689 shares, 24.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15% Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 27,835,500 shares, 18.59% of the total portfolio. US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 20,209,852 shares, 16.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.05% Olin Corp (OLN) - 11,950,000 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,675,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 780,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,645,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Triumph Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,002,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in US Foods Holding Corp by 197.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.13 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.99%. The holding were 20,209,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 54.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.72 and $92.68, with an estimated average price of $83.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,734,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in KBR Inc by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,001,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $16.82 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.33.