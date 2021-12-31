Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Scge Management, L.p. Buys Nu Holdings, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Carvana Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Twilio Inc

2 hours ago
Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Scge Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Nu Holdings, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Carvana Co, Rivian Automotive Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Twilio Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scge Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Scge Management, L.p. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $8.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 894,000 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio.
  2. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,371,547 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  3. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,284,115 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio.
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 833,100 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,605,000 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 44,410,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,040,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Scge Management, L.p. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 890.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.



