Scge Management, L.p. Buys Nu Holdings, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Carvana Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Twilio Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Holdings, AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Carvana Co, Rivian Automotive Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Twilio Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scge Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Scge Management, L.p. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $8.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 894,000 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,371,547 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,284,115 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 833,100 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,605,000 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 44,410,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,040,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scge Management, L.p. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 890.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.