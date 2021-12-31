American Money Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells WD-40 Co, The Walt Disney Co, Duke Energy Corp

New Purchases: JEPI, VEU, HON, ANTM, ENB, PG, TJX,

Rancho Santa Fe, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Honeywell International Inc, sells WD-40 Co, The Walt Disney Co, Duke Energy Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Money Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, American Money Management, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Money Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+money+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 155,039 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 322,760 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,349 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 272,449 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 98,051 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%

American Money Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $184.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Money Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 264.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 69,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Money Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 147.64%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Money Management, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 34.03%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $209.2 and $253.05, with an estimated average price of $233.03.

American Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

American Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

American Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.98 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $26.27.

American Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

American Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.