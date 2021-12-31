Timucuan Asset Management Inc Buys Thor Industries Inc, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Sells Hexcel Corp, Arista Networks Inc

- New Purchases: DV,
- Added Positions: THO, PGR, KMX, CLVT, CMCSA, TPX, BKNG, AXP, ADI, NVR, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: ANET,
- Sold Out: HXL,
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 2,302,921 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 61,951 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 362 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,663,642 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 1,524,793 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.26%
Timucuan Asset Management Inc initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Timucuan Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $108.09. The stock is now traded at around $93.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,524,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.
