EP Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys LKQ Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Sells BlackRock Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: LKQ, AVUV, VBK, VBR, AVEM, AVDV, VCSH, VCIT, SUSB, GBCI, EQIX, EFV, IJJ, APP, MINT, NRIX, OLMA, ARKK, REET, DVYE, SCHP, HDV, EFAV, FNDX, RNG, ANSS, BAM, FFIV, ITW, INCY, MTD, NSC, ES, PSA, VFC, CHY, DFS, ULTA, LEA, NVRO, VONG, XLB, MNMD, HEZU, EAGG, ABB, PAVM, KHC, ZNGA, ATCO, NRG, NLY,

LKQ, AVUV, VBK, VBR, AVEM, AVDV, VCSH, VCIT, SUSB, GBCI, EQIX, EFV, IJJ, APP, MINT, NRIX, OLMA, ARKK, REET, DVYE, SCHP, HDV, EFAV, FNDX, RNG, ANSS, BAM, FFIV, ITW, INCY, MTD, NSC, ES, PSA, VFC, CHY, DFS, ULTA, LEA, NVRO, VONG, XLB, MNMD, HEZU, EAGG, ABB, PAVM, KHC, ZNGA, ATCO, NRG, NLY, Added Positions: VEA, QAI, VUG, AMZN, VXF, MSFT, AAPL, GM, IGSB, VTV, AGG, EMB, VIGI, IYW, VOE, VWO, DJP, VOO, VOT, SBUX, ESGD, IJS, CSCO, JNJ, TJX, FMC, HON, DIS, V, JPST, VNQ, AMT, BMY, JPM, SYK, EFA, KRE, VV, XLC, ALL, FDX, GOOGL, NVDA, PEP, QCOM, UNP, VLO, ABNB, DLN, EEM, ICF, IJR, IWV, XLI, BRK.B, INTC, MDGL, AVGO, IJH, IVV, SPY, VTI, XLK, T, ACN, AMAT, CDNS, CAT, ETN, FISV, GS, HD, KMB, SPGI, NFLX, PFE, LIN, CRM, WMT, MA, ZTS, GOOG, DOW, BIV, BSV, DGRO, FNDE, FNDF, IWM, IWR, PZA, SCHA, SCHX, SUB, VO, VT, VWOB, XLE, XLF, XLV, XLY, CB, ABT, ADBE, AMP, AMGN, ADP, BP, BLL, BCS, CBRE, CSX, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CME, CHD, C, CMCSA, CAG, CCI, DHR, DE, DXCM, DD, DUK, EWBC, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, ENB, NEE, FITB, F, IT, GILD, HSY, HRL, HUM, IBM, ICE, LRCX, LEG, LMT, MRVL, MCK, MRK, MET, MCHP, MS, MSI, VTRS, NVS, NVO, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, NTR, PRU, O, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, SAP, SIVB, SNY, SHW, SYY, TSM, TMO, USB, UL, UPS, VZ, YUM, CMG, BX, LULU, CIM, MSCI, PM, DG, CHTR, MPC, PSX, NOW, CDW, AAL, SHOP, PYPL, SQ, YUMC, ROKU, DOCU, MRNA, BND, BOND, CZA, DIA, DVY, DWAS, EFG, ESML, FNDA, GDX, ITOT, IXJ, LQD, MDY, MUB, NUMG, PDP, PFF, PRF, PSI, QUAL, RSP, SCHB, SCHC, SCHV, SLY, SPIP, VFH, VHT, VMBS, VTEB, VTHR, VTIP, VYM, XLP,

VEA, QAI, VUG, AMZN, VXF, MSFT, AAPL, GM, IGSB, VTV, AGG, EMB, VIGI, IYW, VOE, VWO, DJP, VOO, VOT, SBUX, ESGD, IJS, CSCO, JNJ, TJX, FMC, HON, DIS, V, JPST, VNQ, AMT, BMY, JPM, SYK, EFA, KRE, VV, XLC, ALL, FDX, GOOGL, NVDA, PEP, QCOM, UNP, VLO, ABNB, DLN, EEM, ICF, IJR, IWV, XLI, BRK.B, INTC, MDGL, AVGO, IJH, IVV, SPY, VTI, XLK, T, ACN, AMAT, CDNS, CAT, ETN, FISV, GS, HD, KMB, SPGI, NFLX, PFE, LIN, CRM, WMT, MA, ZTS, GOOG, DOW, BIV, BSV, DGRO, FNDE, FNDF, IWM, IWR, PZA, SCHA, SCHX, SUB, VO, VT, VWOB, XLE, XLF, XLV, XLY, CB, ABT, ADBE, AMP, AMGN, ADP, BP, BLL, BCS, CBRE, CSX, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CME, CHD, C, CMCSA, CAG, CCI, DHR, DE, DXCM, DD, DUK, EWBC, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, ENB, NEE, FITB, F, IT, GILD, HSY, HRL, HUM, IBM, ICE, LRCX, LEG, LMT, MRVL, MCK, MRK, MET, MCHP, MS, MSI, VTRS, NVS, NVO, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, NTR, PRU, O, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, SAP, SIVB, SNY, SHW, SYY, TSM, TMO, USB, UL, UPS, VZ, YUM, CMG, BX, LULU, CIM, MSCI, PM, DG, CHTR, MPC, PSX, NOW, CDW, AAL, SHOP, PYPL, SQ, YUMC, ROKU, DOCU, MRNA, BND, BOND, CZA, DIA, DVY, DWAS, EFG, ESML, FNDA, GDX, ITOT, IXJ, LQD, MDY, MUB, NUMG, PDP, PFF, PRF, PSI, QUAL, RSP, SCHB, SCHC, SCHV, SLY, SPIP, VFH, VHT, VMBS, VTEB, VTHR, VTIP, VYM, XLP, Reduced Positions: ATVI, FB, VXUS, GPN, IEF, SCHD, VGIT, UNH, TWLO, FLRN, IWO, VB, VIG, BAC, CLX, GD, INTU, KLAC, BSY, IBMK, IEFA, IVE, IVW, IWD, IWS, MGV, NUMV, SCHG, SDY, SPEM, SPIB, SPSB, MMM, APD, AXP, AON, AJG, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BA, BRO, CNQ, CI, KO, CL, ED, GLW, CMI, DHI, DEO, DLR, DOV, FE, FCX, GRMN, GE, GIS, GPC, GSK, WELL, HPQ, INFY, ISRG, JCI, LAMR, LOW, MCD, MDT, MU, NTAP, NOC, OMC, PKI, PG, DGX, SBAC, SRE, STLD, SNPS, TROW, TGT, TER, TTC, TSN, WPC, GWW, WBA, WM, WEC, HBI, TMUS, ZEST, FAF, TSLA, KMI, ABBV, ALLY, BABA, QRVO, CRWD, NET, CWB, DES, FDN, FDVV, GBF, GLD, HYG, IAU, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IEMG, IHI, IJT, IWB, IWF, IYC, MDYG, MTUM, PIE, QTEC, SCHZ, SPDW, SPTM, SPYG, SRLN, TIP, USMV, VEU, VGK, VGSH, VGT, XT,

ATVI, FB, VXUS, GPN, IEF, SCHD, VGIT, UNH, TWLO, FLRN, IWO, VB, VIG, BAC, CLX, GD, INTU, KLAC, BSY, IBMK, IEFA, IVE, IVW, IWD, IWS, MGV, NUMV, SCHG, SDY, SPEM, SPIB, SPSB, MMM, APD, AXP, AON, AJG, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BA, BRO, CNQ, CI, KO, CL, ED, GLW, CMI, DHI, DEO, DLR, DOV, FE, FCX, GRMN, GE, GIS, GPC, GSK, WELL, HPQ, INFY, ISRG, JCI, LAMR, LOW, MCD, MDT, MU, NTAP, NOC, OMC, PKI, PG, DGX, SBAC, SRE, STLD, SNPS, TROW, TGT, TER, TTC, TSN, WPC, GWW, WBA, WM, WEC, HBI, TMUS, ZEST, FAF, TSLA, KMI, ABBV, ALLY, BABA, QRVO, CRWD, NET, CWB, DES, FDN, FDVV, GBF, GLD, HYG, IAU, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IEMG, IHI, IJT, IWB, IWF, IYC, MDYG, MTUM, PIE, QTEC, SCHZ, SPDW, SPTM, SPYG, SRLN, TIP, USMV, VEU, VGK, VGSH, VGT, XT, Sold Out: BLK, IBDM, BNDX, SMAR, IBMJ, SSD, VSGX, ALTR, OXY, SLV, RYH, MBB, JNK, CMP, HFC, ESGE, MTCH, SPAB, SPTS, COIN, PINS, NVCR, RUN, TLRY, TLRY, USIG, HQY, TWTR, VEEV, TRIL, TAK, LUV, ASX, ONL, KD, EVFM, GPM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LKQ Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells BlackRock Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EP Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, EP Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 545 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EP Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ep+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 2,070,591 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,306,661 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,281,687 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 435,310 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,231 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.42%

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 431,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 184,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $241.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 35,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 402.59%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 609,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1634.11%. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 690,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 381.09%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $163.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 96,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 398,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 29.19%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 594,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.