EP Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys LKQ Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Sells BlackRock Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: LKQ, AVUV, VBK, VBR, AVEM, AVDV, VCSH, VCIT, SUSB, GBCI, EQIX, EFV, IJJ, APP, MINT, NRIX, OLMA, ARKK, REET, DVYE, SCHP, HDV, EFAV, FNDX, RNG, ANSS, BAM, FFIV, ITW, INCY, MTD, NSC, ES, PSA, VFC, CHY, DFS, ULTA, LEA, NVRO, VONG, XLB, MNMD, HEZU, EAGG, ABB, PAVM, KHC, ZNGA, ATCO, NRG, NLY,
- Added Positions: VEA, QAI, VUG, AMZN, VXF, MSFT, AAPL, GM, IGSB, VTV, AGG, EMB, VIGI, IYW, VOE, VWO, DJP, VOO, VOT, SBUX, ESGD, IJS, CSCO, JNJ, TJX, FMC, HON, DIS, V, JPST, VNQ, AMT, BMY, JPM, SYK, EFA, KRE, VV, XLC, ALL, FDX, GOOGL, NVDA, PEP, QCOM, UNP, VLO, ABNB, DLN, EEM, ICF, IJR, IWV, XLI, BRK.B, INTC, MDGL, AVGO, IJH, IVV, SPY, VTI, XLK, T, ACN, AMAT, CDNS, CAT, ETN, FISV, GS, HD, KMB, SPGI, NFLX, PFE, LIN, CRM, WMT, MA, ZTS, GOOG, DOW, BIV, BSV, DGRO, FNDE, FNDF, IWM, IWR, PZA, SCHA, SCHX, SUB, VO, VT, VWOB, XLE, XLF, XLV, XLY, CB, ABT, ADBE, AMP, AMGN, ADP, BP, BLL, BCS, CBRE, CSX, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CME, CHD, C, CMCSA, CAG, CCI, DHR, DE, DXCM, DD, DUK, EWBC, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, ENB, NEE, FITB, F, IT, GILD, HSY, HRL, HUM, IBM, ICE, LRCX, LEG, LMT, MRVL, MCK, MRK, MET, MCHP, MS, MSI, VTRS, NVS, NVO, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, NTR, PRU, O, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, SAP, SIVB, SNY, SHW, SYY, TSM, TMO, USB, UL, UPS, VZ, YUM, CMG, BX, LULU, CIM, MSCI, PM, DG, CHTR, MPC, PSX, NOW, CDW, AAL, SHOP, PYPL, SQ, YUMC, ROKU, DOCU, MRNA, BND, BOND, CZA, DIA, DVY, DWAS, EFG, ESML, FNDA, GDX, ITOT, IXJ, LQD, MDY, MUB, NUMG, PDP, PFF, PRF, PSI, QUAL, RSP, SCHB, SCHC, SCHV, SLY, SPIP, VFH, VHT, VMBS, VTEB, VTHR, VTIP, VYM, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: ATVI, FB, VXUS, GPN, IEF, SCHD, VGIT, UNH, TWLO, FLRN, IWO, VB, VIG, BAC, CLX, GD, INTU, KLAC, BSY, IBMK, IEFA, IVE, IVW, IWD, IWS, MGV, NUMV, SCHG, SDY, SPEM, SPIB, SPSB, MMM, APD, AXP, AON, AJG, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BA, BRO, CNQ, CI, KO, CL, ED, GLW, CMI, DHI, DEO, DLR, DOV, FE, FCX, GRMN, GE, GIS, GPC, GSK, WELL, HPQ, INFY, ISRG, JCI, LAMR, LOW, MCD, MDT, MU, NTAP, NOC, OMC, PKI, PG, DGX, SBAC, SRE, STLD, SNPS, TROW, TGT, TER, TTC, TSN, WPC, GWW, WBA, WM, WEC, HBI, TMUS, ZEST, FAF, TSLA, KMI, ABBV, ALLY, BABA, QRVO, CRWD, NET, CWB, DES, FDN, FDVV, GBF, GLD, HYG, IAU, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, IEMG, IHI, IJT, IWB, IWF, IYC, MDYG, MTUM, PIE, QTEC, SCHZ, SPDW, SPTM, SPYG, SRLN, TIP, USMV, VEU, VGK, VGSH, VGT, XT,
- Sold Out: BLK, IBDM, BNDX, SMAR, IBMJ, SSD, VSGX, ALTR, OXY, SLV, RYH, MBB, JNK, CMP, HFC, ESGE, MTCH, SPAB, SPTS, COIN, PINS, NVCR, RUN, TLRY, TLRY, USIG, HQY, TWTR, VEEV, TRIL, TAK, LUV, ASX, ONL, KD, EVFM, GPM,
For the details of EP Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ep+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EP Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 2,070,591 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,306,661 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,281,687 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 435,310 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,231 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.42%
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 431,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 184,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $241.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 35,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 402.59%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 609,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1634.11%. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 690,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 381.09%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $163.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 96,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 398,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 29.19%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 594,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91.Sold Out: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
