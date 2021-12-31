Tobam Buys Pfizer Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Boston Beer Co Inc, PG&E Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc

New Purchases: CTRA, LCID, SSRM, FIVN, MRVL, AUY, VRSN, AX, BSY, ZEN, CLSK, TRGP, V, LULU, WAL, CF, TREX, BBY, RRX, NSC, MSFT, MRO, MGM, FDS, FMC,

CTRA, LCID, SSRM, FIVN, MRVL, AUY, VRSN, AX, BSY, ZEN, CLSK, TRGP, V, LULU, WAL, CF, TREX, BBY, RRX, NSC, MSFT, MRO, MGM, FDS, FMC, Added Positions: PFE, ATVI, ALNY, PTON, BIIB, BDX, ELAN, FANG, LVS, RNG, SNAP, NBIX, CTXS, MRK, MRNA, PGR, LYV, MTN, KMB, VZ, SGEN, TTWO, BILL, EBAY, BAX, FUTU, DDOG, RCI, NVAX, CCL, MAR, NFLX, MSTR, AOS, EXAS, TRI, IMAB, AZPN, FIS, UPS, KNX, LOW, VMW, NKE, APD, AXP, NTRS, BAC, BRK.B, PNC, CSCO, EA, FB, DG, AG, JPM, BR, QCOM, XLNX, VRTX, ITW, INTC, DGX, UNP, TSN, ICE, STN,

PFE, ATVI, ALNY, PTON, BIIB, BDX, ELAN, FANG, LVS, RNG, SNAP, NBIX, CTXS, MRK, MRNA, PGR, LYV, MTN, KMB, VZ, SGEN, TTWO, BILL, EBAY, BAX, FUTU, DDOG, RCI, NVAX, CCL, MAR, NFLX, MSTR, AOS, EXAS, TRI, IMAB, AZPN, FIS, UPS, KNX, LOW, VMW, NKE, APD, AXP, NTRS, BAC, BRK.B, PNC, CSCO, EA, FB, DG, AG, JPM, BR, QCOM, XLNX, VRTX, ITW, INTC, DGX, UNP, TSN, ICE, STN, Reduced Positions: PCG, EXR, NET, MTB, ABMD, HST, PODD, ZS, DPZ, ZLAB, SJM, NEM, GIS, VMC, RHI, CLX, LUMN, CAG, LLY, VIAC, CCJ, REG, WPM, REGN, CHRW, GILD, NLOK, TGT, TXG, CAE, ED, SCHW, K, BBWI, PSA, SEE, VIPS, CPB, ERIE, KR, FNV, CHD, WBA, TDOC, CBOE, ARMK, EOG, GFL, DLR, DLTR, KGC, TME, GOOS, BVN, DISCA, BB, SHOP, QFIN, CIGI, GIL, HSIC, DISCK, HRL, RBA, AGI, BLDP, PRMW, SPG, LUV, EDU, MLCO, TAL, IQ, T, ALGN, HES, NLY, RIOT, CL, DXCM, FRT, HBAN, MKTX, WSO, CMG, KDP, BURL, AMC, ASND, ROKU, MMM, ABT, ALB, AMZN, AFG, AMT, AAPL, TFC, CVS, CIEN, KO, CMCSA, CMA, COP, COST, XRAY, DHR, DRI, DECK, D, ECL, EMR, NEE, FDX, FHN, F, GME, IT, GE, GGG, HUM, IBM, IDXX, IPG, IRM, JNJ, MDLZ, MMC, MCD, MCK, NVR, ORLY, OKE, ORCL, PCAR, PPL, PEP, PLUG, BKNG, PG, RF, ROK, CRM, SBNY, TJX, TMO, UGI, UNH, DIS, WM, WFC, MELI, ULTA, MARA, YY, TWLO, FTCH, CRWD,

PCG, EXR, NET, MTB, ABMD, HST, PODD, ZS, DPZ, ZLAB, SJM, NEM, GIS, VMC, RHI, CLX, LUMN, CAG, LLY, VIAC, CCJ, REG, WPM, REGN, CHRW, GILD, NLOK, TGT, TXG, CAE, ED, SCHW, K, BBWI, PSA, SEE, VIPS, CPB, ERIE, KR, FNV, CHD, WBA, TDOC, CBOE, ARMK, EOG, GFL, DLR, DLTR, KGC, TME, GOOS, BVN, DISCA, BB, SHOP, QFIN, CIGI, GIL, HSIC, DISCK, HRL, RBA, AGI, BLDP, PRMW, SPG, LUV, EDU, MLCO, TAL, IQ, T, ALGN, HES, NLY, RIOT, CL, DXCM, FRT, HBAN, MKTX, WSO, CMG, KDP, BURL, AMC, ASND, ROKU, MMM, ABT, ALB, AMZN, AFG, AMT, AAPL, TFC, CVS, CIEN, KO, CMCSA, CMA, COP, COST, XRAY, DHR, DRI, DECK, D, ECL, EMR, NEE, FDX, FHN, F, GME, IT, GE, GGG, HUM, IBM, IDXX, IPG, IRM, JNJ, MDLZ, MMC, MCD, MCK, NVR, ORLY, OKE, ORCL, PCAR, PPL, PEP, PLUG, BKNG, PG, RF, ROK, CRM, SBNY, TJX, TMO, UGI, UNH, DIS, WM, WFC, MELI, ULTA, MARA, YY, TWLO, FTCH, CRWD, Sold Out: SAM, JOBS, PVG, CHGG, TIGR, TAP, AGNC, ZNGA, BFAM, FTNT, KD, SLVM, NIO, SQ, ATHM, WU, URI, PNW, NWL, LAD, ATR,

Paris, I0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lucid Group Inc, sells Boston Beer Co Inc, PG&E Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, Cloudflare Inc, M&T Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobam. As of 2021Q4, Tobam owns 435 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOBAM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tobam/current-portfolio/portfolio

General Mills Inc (GIS) - 979,724 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.26% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 903,581 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 209,001 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62% Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) - 98,877 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.71% Clorox Co (CLX) - 315,103 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.14%

Tobam initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 706,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 289,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.14. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 76,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 710.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 371,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 7872.26%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 205,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 790.29%. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 81,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 67.42%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 645,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 167,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 172,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tobam sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.

Tobam sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.

Tobam sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Tobam sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Tobam sold out a holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.5 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $6.91.

Tobam sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36.