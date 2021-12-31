Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tobam Buys Pfizer Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Boston Beer Co Inc, PG&E Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc

2 hours ago
Paris, I0, based Investment company Tobam (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lucid Group Inc, sells Boston Beer Co Inc, PG&E Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, Cloudflare Inc, M&T Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobam. As of 2021Q4, Tobam owns 435 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TOBAM
  1. General Mills Inc (GIS) - 979,724 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.26%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 903,581 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 209,001 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.62%
  4. Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) - 98,877 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.71%
  5. Clorox Co (CLX) - 315,103 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.14%
New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Tobam initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 706,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Tobam initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 289,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Tobam initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Tobam initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Tobam initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.14. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 76,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Tobam initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Tobam added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 710.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 371,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Tobam added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 7872.26%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 205,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Tobam added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 790.29%. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 81,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Tobam added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 67.42%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 645,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Tobam added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $210.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 167,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Tobam added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 172,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Tobam sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.

Sold Out: 51job Inc (JOBS)

Tobam sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72.

Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Tobam sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Tobam sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Sold Out: UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR)

Tobam sold out a holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.5 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $6.91.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Tobam sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36.



