Bronson Point Management LLC Buys Flywire Corp, Marqeta Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Constellium SE, Lumentum Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: FLYW, MQ,
- Reduced Positions: CSTM,
- Sold Out: APD, LITE, AA, QCOM, XLNX, UBER, NFLX, SEAH, GPRE, WYNN, SNAP, BIDU, AAP, ADI, QS, CIEN, PINS, BG, COIN, UPS, SQ, WMT, ERIC, PVH, PTC, RTX, ARMK, BA, HIG, CF, CRM, ADTN, AER, BLDP, CMG, INFN, DUOL, NPTN,
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 815,000 shares, 97.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 6,480 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 3,000 shares, 0.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.
