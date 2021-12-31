Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bronson Point Management LLC Buys Flywire Corp, Marqeta Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Constellium SE, Lumentum Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Bronson Point Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Flywire Corp, Marqeta Inc, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Constellium SE, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Alcoa Corp, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bronson Point Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bronson Point Management LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bronson Point Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bronson+point+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bronson Point Management LLC
  1. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 815,000 shares, 97.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  2. Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 6,480 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Marqeta Inc (MQ) - 3,000 shares, 0.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bronson Point Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Bronson Point Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bronson Point Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bronson Point Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bronson Point Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus