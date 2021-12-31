Energy Income Partners, LLC Buys DT Midstream Inc, Hess Midstream LP, DTE Energy Co, Sells Sempra Energy, Southern Co,

New Purchases: MPLX, RDS.A, LFG, BP, XOM, TTE, CVX,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DT Midstream Inc, Hess Midstream LP, DTE Energy Co, MPLX LP, , sells Sempra Energy, Southern Co, , Shell Midstream Partners LP, Fortis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Energy Income Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Energy Income Partners, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 13,931,284 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 6,320,320 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 2,633,662 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 4,668,039 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 17,309,101 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.45%

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 870,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 285,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Archaea Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 346,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 139,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Income Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 317.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 1,980,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 124.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,362,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Income Partners, LLC added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $118.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 889,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Energy Income Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Flex LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Energy Income Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.