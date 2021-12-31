Cormorant Asset Management, LP Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Ventyx Biosciences Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Agenus Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc

- New Purchases: VTYX, CCXI, ACET, KROS, PYXS, CLDX, MGTX, SONX,
- Added Positions: BEAM, VERV, TNGX, TPTX, CNTA, IGMS, EWTX, DSGN, IMRX,
- Reduced Positions: AVIR, OLMA, RVMD, ASND, ALXO, CYTK, ACRS, ZYME, APLS, MRTX, ANAB, CNTB, QURE, YMAB, CABA, PRAX, BBIO, AKRO, AVTE, TYRA, BCAB, RNA, ITOS, MRUS, RCKT, STOK, ALGS, GLUE, FMTX, TARS, VRDN, GLTO, TALS,
- Sold Out: AGEN, BPMC, IMAB, OMER, INSP, RETA, DMTK, TVTX, VERU, MYOV, APTO, MORF, DCPH, TCRR, MGTA, SRNE, QTNT, NERV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cormorant Asset Management, LP
- Erasca Inc (ERAS) - 10,505,550 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio.
- Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 3,025,000 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
- Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 5,440,453 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,848,024 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.
Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 785,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $17.49, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 668,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $69.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,109,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Tango Therapeutics Inc by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,899,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (CNTA)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,489,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $49.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Agenus Inc (AGEN)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Agenus Inc. The sale prices were between $2.92 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $3.98.Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $104.74.Sold Out: I-MAB (IMAB)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.Sold Out: Omeros Corp (OMER)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Omeros Corp. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $7.25.Sold Out: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.
