Cormorant Asset Management, LP Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Ventyx Biosciences Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Agenus Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Ventyx Biosciences Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, Adicet Bio Inc, sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Agenus Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cormorant Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Cormorant Asset Management, LP owns 78 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) - 10,505,550 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 3,025,000 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN) - 5,440,453 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,848,024 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 785,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $17.49, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 668,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $69.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,109,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Tango Therapeutics Inc by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,899,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $17.54, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,489,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP added to a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $49.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Agenus Inc. The sale prices were between $2.92 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $104.74.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in I-MAB. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $59.71.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Omeros Corp. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $7.25.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.