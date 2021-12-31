Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Prescott General Partners LLC Buys Humacyte Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, LumiraDx, Sells Vapotherm Inc, Hippo Holdings Inc

2 hours ago
Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Prescott General Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Humacyte Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, LumiraDx, Coursera Inc, sells Vapotherm Inc, Hippo Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prescott General Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Prescott General Partners LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prescott General Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prescott+general+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prescott General Partners LLC
  1. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 1,707,005 shares, 40.17% of the total portfolio.
  2. Wayfair Inc (W) - 3,823,239 shares, 24.86% of the total portfolio.
  3. World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 2,037,495 shares, 17.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 3,906,492 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio.
  5. Yelp Inc (YELP) - 3,811,985 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

Prescott General Partners LLC initiated holding in Humacyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

Prescott General Partners LLC initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: LumiraDx Ltd (LMDX)

Prescott General Partners LLC added to a holding in LumiraDx Ltd by 90.96%. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 94,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Prescott General Partners LLC added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO)

Prescott General Partners LLC sold out a holding in Hippo Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.64 and $4.49, with an estimated average price of $3.71.



