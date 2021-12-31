Prescott General Partners LLC Buys Humacyte Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, LumiraDx, Sells Vapotherm Inc, Hippo Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: HUMA, SANA,
- Added Positions: LMDX, COUR,
- Reduced Positions: VAPO, GIC, GIC,
- Sold Out: HIPO,
For the details of Prescott General Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 1,707,005 shares, 40.17% of the total portfolio.
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 3,823,239 shares, 24.86% of the total portfolio.
- World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 2,037,495 shares, 17.11% of the total portfolio.
- Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 3,906,492 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio.
- Yelp Inc (YELP) - 3,811,985 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
Prescott General Partners LLC initiated holding in Humacyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)
Prescott General Partners LLC initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LumiraDx Ltd (LMDX)
Prescott General Partners LLC added to a holding in LumiraDx Ltd by 90.96%. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 94,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Prescott General Partners LLC added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO)
Prescott General Partners LLC sold out a holding in Hippo Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.64 and $4.49, with an estimated average price of $3.71.
