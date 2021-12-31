Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
QCM Cayman, Ltd. Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

2 hours ago
Houston, TX, based Investment company QCM Cayman, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QCM Cayman, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, QCM Cayman, Ltd. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $16 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of QCM Cayman, Ltd.
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 585 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.42%
  2. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 246 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 11,226 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 11,431 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.03%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 6,460 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 11,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1509.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1021.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.80%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 3,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $876.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 154.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 110,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Bionano Genomics Inc by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $2.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69.



