QCM Cayman, Ltd. Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QCM Cayman, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, QCM Cayman, Ltd. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $16 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 585 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.42% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 246 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 11,226 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 11,431 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.03% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 6,460 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. New Position

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 11,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1509.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1021.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 119.80%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 3,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $876.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 154.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 110,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Paysafe Ltd by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Bionano Genomics Inc by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.99 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $2.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69.