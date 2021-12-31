Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Biglari Capital Corp. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Electronic Arts Inc

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Biglari Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biglari Capital Corp.. As of 2021Q4, Biglari Capital Corp. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $655 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP.
  1. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 2,000,000 shares, 39.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) - 1,327,853 shares, 28.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  3. Biglari Holdings Inc (BH.A) - 145,700 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 102 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39%
  5. Alleghany Corp (Y) - 28,600 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Biglari Capital Corp. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Biglari Capital Corp. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Biglari Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Biglari Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Biglari Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.



