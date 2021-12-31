Biglari Capital Corp. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Electronic Arts Inc

New Purchases: TSM,

TSM, Added Positions: BH, BABA,

BH, BABA, Reduced Positions: BRK.A,

BRK.A, Sold Out: EXPD, ET, EA,

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biglari Capital Corp.. As of 2021Q4, Biglari Capital Corp. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $655 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biglari+capital+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 2,000,000 shares, 39.30% of the total portfolio. Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) - 1,327,853 shares, 28.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% Biglari Holdings Inc (BH.A) - 145,700 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 102 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39% Alleghany Corp (Y) - 28,600 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.

Biglari Capital Corp. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biglari Capital Corp. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biglari Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.

Biglari Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Biglari Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.