Biglari Capital Corp. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Electronic Arts Inc

- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 2,000,000 shares, 39.30% of the total portfolio.
- Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) - 1,327,853 shares, 28.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- Biglari Holdings Inc (BH.A) - 145,700 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 102 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39%
- Alleghany Corp (Y) - 28,600 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.
Biglari Capital Corp. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 147,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Biglari Capital Corp. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Biglari Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Biglari Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Biglari Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.
