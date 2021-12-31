Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Buys Jabil Inc, Aramark, Blackstone Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Carvana Co, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: JBL, ARMK, BX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Jabil Inc, Aramark, Blackstone Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Carvana Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Alight Inc, Snap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q4, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 488,424 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00% Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 1,888,861 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% (ATH) - 1,167,371 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.24% Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 766,098 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 2,106,173 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.53%

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 820,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 1,563,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 134,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 64.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 767,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 66,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Alight Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reduced to a holding in RH by 22.02%. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $402.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP still held 120,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reduced to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 20.53%. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP still held 2,106,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reduced to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 26.46%. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP still held 106,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.