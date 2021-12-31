Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Buys Jabil Inc, Aramark, Blackstone Inc, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Carvana Co, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: JBL, ARMK, BX,
- Added Positions: MSI, ASO, ATH, BBWI, IWF, SONO,
- Reduced Positions: RH, WSC, BILL, NOW, SPLK, CRM, GOOG, MA, AMZN, INTU, AMBA,
- Sold Out: APO, CVNA, UBER, ALIT, SNAP, COMM, VNET,
These are the top 5 holdings of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 488,424 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 1,888,861 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%
- (ATH) - 1,167,371 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.24%
- Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 766,098 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 2,106,173 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.53%
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 820,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 1,563,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 134,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 64.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 767,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $266.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 66,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: Alight Inc (ALIT)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Alight Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91.Reduced: RH (RH)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reduced to a holding in RH by 22.02%. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $402.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP still held 120,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reduced to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 20.53%. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP still held 2,106,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reduced to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 26.46%. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP still held 106,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.
