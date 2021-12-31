Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys Americold Realty Trust, Sun Communities Inc, Blackstone Inc, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

New Purchases: COLD, SUI, BX, CZR,

COLD, SUI, BX, CZR, Added Positions: ROIC, AIRC, ACC, VTR,

ROIC, AIRC, ACC, VTR, Reduced Positions: SBAC, OUT, DHI, JLL, AMH, PSA, VICI, LXP,

SBAC, OUT, DHI, JLL, AMH, PSA, VICI, LXP, Sold Out: BYD, FR, HGV, SIX, MTN,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Americold Realty Trust, Sun Communities Inc, Blackstone Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Boyd Gaming Corp, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Vail Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) - 6,635,157 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 1,523,131 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) - 3,078,950 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.75% Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,058,977 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.98% Public Storage (PSA) - 105,892 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 670,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $187.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 79,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 104,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 130,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 3,078,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 25.19%. The sale prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $295.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC still held 66,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 29.91%. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC still held 650,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.