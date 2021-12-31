Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys Americold Realty Trust, Sun Communities Inc, Blackstone Inc, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

- New Purchases: COLD, SUI, BX, CZR,
- Added Positions: ROIC, AIRC, ACC, VTR,
- Reduced Positions: SBAC, OUT, DHI, JLL, AMH, PSA, VICI, LXP,
- Sold Out: BYD, FR, HGV, SIX, MTN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC
- LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) - 6,635,157 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 1,523,131 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) - 3,078,950 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.75%
- Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,058,977 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.98%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 105,892 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 670,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $187.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 79,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 104,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 130,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 3,078,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4.Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68.Reduced: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 25.19%. The sale prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $295.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC still held 66,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 29.91%. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC still held 650,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.
