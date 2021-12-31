Wynnefield Capital Inc Buys Cadre Holdings Inc, SunOpta Inc, Telos Corp, Sells Leatt Corp,

New Purchases: CDRE, MYPS, RLGT, SOTK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cadre Holdings Inc, SunOpta Inc, Telos Corp, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc, Radiant Logistics Inc, sells Leatt Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wynnefield Capital Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wynnefield Capital Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) - 3,924,879 shares, 29.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) - 1,793,310 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 2,399,161 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. Landec Corp (LNDC) - 3,145,887 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS) - 6,408,606 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in Cadre Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.28%. The holding were 1,793,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in Radiant Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $8.64, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in Sono-Tek Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.13 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wynnefield Capital Inc added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 244.68%. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 810,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wynnefield Capital Inc added to a holding in Telos Corp by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wynnefield Capital Inc added to a holding in ImageWare Systems Inc by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $0.02 and $0.04, with an estimated average price of $0.03. The stock is now traded at around $0.027600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,241,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wynnefield Capital Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.61, with an estimated average price of $0.57.