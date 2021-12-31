Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wynnefield Capital Inc Buys Cadre Holdings Inc, SunOpta Inc, Telos Corp, Sells Leatt Corp,

New York, NY, based Investment company Wynnefield Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cadre Holdings Inc, SunOpta Inc, Telos Corp, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc, Radiant Logistics Inc, sells Leatt Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wynnefield Capital Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wynnefield Capital Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC
  1. DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) - 3,924,879 shares, 29.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  2. Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) - 1,793,310 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 2,399,161 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. Landec Corp (LNDC) - 3,145,887 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio.
  5. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS) - 6,408,606 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
New Purchase: Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE)

Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in Cadre Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.28%. The holding were 1,793,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS)

Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT)

Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in Radiant Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $8.64, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sono-Tek Corp (SOTK)

Wynnefield Capital Inc initiated holding in Sono-Tek Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.13 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Wynnefield Capital Inc added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 244.68%. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 810,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Wynnefield Capital Inc added to a holding in Telos Corp by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ImageWare Systems Inc (IWSY)

Wynnefield Capital Inc added to a holding in ImageWare Systems Inc by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $0.02 and $0.04, with an estimated average price of $0.03. The stock is now traded at around $0.027600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,241,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (AJXGF)

Wynnefield Capital Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $0.37 and $0.61, with an estimated average price of $0.57.



