Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys Micron Technology Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Snap Inc, Airbnb Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Comcast Corp, XPeng Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Snap Inc, Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 7,477,213 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 413,067 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.58% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 2,310,250 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,373,000 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.63% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,635,037 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1130.75%

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 2,310,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 3,533,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 2,394,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 81,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 1130.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 4,635,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.