Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys Micron Technology Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Snap Inc, Airbnb Inc

- New Purchases: MU, CMCSA, XPEV, WOLF,
- Added Positions: UBER, EDR, EDR, LI, BZ, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, DASH, SE, AMD, IS, NTES, AFRM, MRVL, GSM, INTU, ZLAB, CZR, ASML,
- Sold Out: SNAP, ABNB, TEAM, ZI, LAMR, JD, PENN, RUN, U, ACMR, FIVN, MNSO, S, S, ZH, PCOR, PDD, API,
For the details of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jericho+capital+asset+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 7,477,213 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 413,067 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.58%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 2,310,250 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,373,000 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.63%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,635,037 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1130.75%
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 2,310,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 3,533,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 2,394,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 81,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 1130.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.54%. The holding were 4,635,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.
