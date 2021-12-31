Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Harvey Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Crown Holdings Inc, Unisys Corp, Sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, Blue Bird Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Harvey Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Crown Holdings Inc, Unisys Corp, Vishay Precision Group Inc, EnPro Industries Inc, sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, Blue Bird Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Armstrong Flooring Inc, PowerFleet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Harvey Partners, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Harvey Partners, LLC
  1. Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 408,000 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.83%
  2. Unisys Corp (UIS) - 663,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.63%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ford Motor Co (F) - 603,000 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.66%
  5. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN) - 1,068,325 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.25%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Neenah Inc (NP)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Neenah Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Matrix Service Co. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 504,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Unisys Corp (UIS)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Unisys Corp by 75.63%. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 663,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 408,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: EnPro Industries Inc (NPO)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in EnPro Industries Inc by 97.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $112.36, with an estimated average price of $100.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 603,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cabot Corp (CBT)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 65.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc by 81.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 491,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $19.8.

Sold Out: Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $3.35, with an estimated average price of $2.39.

Sold Out: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $32.82.

Sold Out: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PowerFleet Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.22.

Sold Out: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (IGIC)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.55 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $8.21.



