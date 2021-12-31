Harvey Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Crown Holdings Inc, Unisys Corp, Sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, Blue Bird Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc

New Purchases: IWM, CCK, NP, ONTF, BWXT, MTRX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Crown Holdings Inc, Unisys Corp, Vishay Precision Group Inc, EnPro Industries Inc, sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, Blue Bird Corp, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Armstrong Flooring Inc, PowerFleet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Harvey Partners, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 408,000 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.83% Unisys Corp (UIS) - 663,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.63% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Ford Motor Co (F) - 603,000 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.66% Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN) - 1,068,325 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.25%

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Neenah Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $44.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Matrix Service Co. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 504,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Unisys Corp by 75.63%. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 663,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 408,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in EnPro Industries Inc by 97.73%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $112.36, with an estimated average price of $100.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 603,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 65.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc by 81.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 491,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $19.8.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $3.35, with an estimated average price of $2.39.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $32.82.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PowerFleet Inc. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.22.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.55 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $8.21.