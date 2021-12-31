Richmond Hill Investments, LLC Buys ACV Auctions Inc, Sells Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

Added Positions: ACVA,

ACVA, Reduced Positions: AMR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ACV Auctions Inc, sells Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richmond Hill Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Richmond Hill Investments, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richmond+hill+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR) - 13,592,793 shares, 35.14% of the total portfolio. Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 2,397,226 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 594,000 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 45,006 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 185,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.

Richmond Hill Investments, LLC added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 36.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 294,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.