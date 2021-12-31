Richmond Hill Investments, LLC Buys ACV Auctions Inc, Sells Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Richmond Hill Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ACV Auctions Inc, sells Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richmond Hill Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Richmond Hill Investments, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Richmond Hill Investments, LLC. Also check out:
1. Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richmond Hill Investments, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richmond+hill+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Richmond Hill Investments, LLC
- Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR) - 13,592,793 shares, 35.14% of the total portfolio.
- Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) - 2,397,226 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio.
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 594,000 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio.
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 45,006 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 185,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.
Richmond Hill Investments, LLC added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 36.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 294,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Richmond Hill Investments, LLC. Also check out:
1. Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richmond Hill Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richmond Hill Investments, LLC keeps buying